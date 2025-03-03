OBITUARY: Fred Bruner Lunsford

Fred Bruner Lunsford, born March 7, 1925, to the late Inez Rogers and Pearlie M. Lunsford; passed to his Heavenly Home on March 1, 2025 (six days before his 100th birthday). He joined his beloved wife of 70 years, Gladys Greene Lunsford, who died on Aug. 14, 2014.

Fred graduated from Andrews High School in the spring of 1943 and he and Gladys were married March 17, 1944, following Fred’s induction and basic training in the US Army, during World War II. He was later deployed to the European Theater; with service at the Normandy Invasion, Battle of the Bulge, and the Liberation of France.

Fred was predeceased by sisters, Furel and Beatrice, and is survived by brother Hoyt (Margaret). In addition, he is survived by sons, Dan(Beverly) and Tony(Melanie); grandchildren, Shannon(David), Natalie, Eddie(Rae); great-grandchildren, Sam, Hannah(Jimmy), and David; and great-great grandchildren, ZolaMae and Rowan. In addition, he is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Many friends and neighbors also grieve at his passing and praise God for his life of ministry and service.

He began his journey in the Christian faith with a profession of faith at age 12. Upon entering the US Army in 1943, he took his unwavering faith with him as he served in the European Theater, including the Normandy Invasion, the Battle of the Bulge, and the Liberation of France. For his valor, he received numerous commendations, reflecting his dedication and courage. Upon returning from WWII, he was ordained as a deacon by his home church, Vengeance Creek Baptist Church.

Fred was licensed to preach the Gospel on Oct. 23, 1949, by Pleasant Valley Baptist Church (Murphy, N.C.) and was ordained in 1950. His pastoral ministries were at Friendship Baptist (Hiawassee, Ga.), Little Brasstown Baptist (N.C.), Robbinsville First Baptist (N.C.), and Vengeance Creek Baptist (N.C.); plus four interim pastorates. He served as Director of Missions-Truett Baptist Association for 26 years. Additional ministerial work included Revivals, World Mission Conferences, and Crusades, in excess of 650 times in fourteen states. Also, he served as a consultant for Sunday School Growth for the Baptist State Convention of NC and the Southern Baptist Convention; working frequently at Ridgecrest, Camp Caraway, Camp Caswell, and Truett Camp. He also taught numerous Seminary Extension and Bible Study courses and preached hundreds of funeral services. He was instrumental in establishing the Broyhill Children’s Home and Truett Children’s Home in Western North Carolina. He served the community as a member of the Foundation Board of Murphy Medical Center (now Erlanger Hospital).

In 2002, he launched Christian Lighthouse Ministries, with an emphasis on evangelism, church growth and prayer. God grew his vision for evangelism to a passion for a global spiritual awakening. On May 5, 2020 an event known as “Praying on the Mountain” was held where over 100,000 people joined him in fervent prayer for global revival. His ministry also included the authoring of 10 books.

An important part of his life was as an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and he was recognized as an Elder of the Tribe. Additionally, he was pleased to be a member of the American Legion Steve Youngdeer Post 143; as a part of America’s “Greatest Generation.

Fred has been recognized for his life of service to Mankind, the Christian faith and the Baptist denomination:

1987- Home Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention

1987- Seminary Extension of the Southern Baptist Convention

1990- Women’s Missionary Union- BSCNC

1991- Truett Baptist Association- 26 years of service

2008- Sunday School Ministries- BSCNC

2010- Honor Roll- National WW II Museum- New Orleans, LA

2014- Broyhill Home Founders Award-BSCNC

2015- “Order of the Long Leaf Pine”- State of NC

2016- Grand Marshall- Cherokee Indian Fair

2017- WW II Veteran’s Honor Quilt- American Legion- Steve Youngdeer -Post 143

2018- Baptist Heritage Award- BSCNC

2020- NC Hwy 141 Bridge Dedication- NC Dept of Transportation

Fred’s family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to the incredible caregivers: Cynthia, Debra, Joan, Kelly, Sharon G., Sharon K., Tammy, and Good Shepherd Hospice; plus the staff of the Cherokee Indian Medical Clinic (Marble, NC).

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m.Friday, March 7 at Little Brasstown Baptist Church located at 6120 Harshaw Road, Brasstown, N.C . Rev. Aud Brown, Dr. Chester Jones, Rev. Derrick Palmer and Rev. Philip Hodge will officiate. Music will be provided by Mrs. Brenda Blount, Mrs. Lisa Frye and the choirs of Little Brasstown and Vengeance Creek Baptist church.

The family will greet attendees immediately following the service in the fellowship hall where there will be light refreshments and a chance to share condolences, and stories about how you were touched by this amazing man of God.

A graveside service with military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Steve Youngdeer Post 143 at 3:30 p.m. at Vengeance Creek Memorial Gardens located at 940 Lower Vengeance Creek Road, Marble, NC 28905. Pallbearers will be Bruce Rose, Kevin White, Gary Rogers, David Dalton, Sam Finley, and Jesse Hobday. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Cook, Mickey Maennle, Herbert Nix, and Baptist ministers who have served or continue to serve in North Carolina.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the following; Christian Lighthouse Ministries, 1045 Ebenezer Rd, Murphy, NC 28906; Mars Hill University (Lunsford Scholarship) Advancement Office, PO Box 336, Mars Hill, NC 28754; Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361; or Vengeance Creek Cemetery Fund, PO Box 253, Marble, NC 28905.

You may send tributes to the Lunsford family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home of Murphy, N.C. is in charge of all arrangements.