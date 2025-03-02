SOFTBALL: Tiger-Harlan signs with Reinhardt University

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

SYLVA, N.C. – Mica Tiger-Harlan, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a senior at Smoky Mountain High School (SMHS), signed a letter of intent at SMHS in Sylva, N.C. on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 28 to play softball for Reinhardt University.

“It feels good,” she said. “It’s been a dream of mine for a long time.”

Tiger-Harlan plans to study criminal justice with the goal of becoming a game warden or law enforcement officer.

When asked what she is most looking forward to about going to college, she noted, “Meeting new people and getting a ring, hopefully.”

She added, “I want to thank my parents, my family, all my coaches, and all of my friends for supporting me.”

Vanessa Tiger, Mica’s mother, commented, “I’m excited for her. She’s worked hard since she was 8 years old to get here. She put in a lot of hours on the field and off the field, at home practicing… She had a recruiting page that she set up, that her travel ball coach helped her with. She visited several other schools…her visit from Reinhardt was just the best experience she had. The coach was really inviting. She liked the facilities and the way he runs his program is what sold her. It feels good just to see her be able to keep playing.”

Morgan Dillard, SMHS head softball coach, said, “Mica’s dedication to this sport is unmatched and it’s amazing to see it shine through each and every day. We appreciate you. We’re proud of you. Your teammates here support you as well.

Her leadership truly shines through…she is a leader on the field, off the field, and the standard that she sets with her work ethic is unmatched.”

David McCoy, Mica’s travel league softball coach, has coached her for five years as a part of the Diamond Mine team. “She’ll do good…Mica thrives in that. The harder you push her, the better she is and the better she gets. She’ll do good down there.”

He went on to say, “The good thing about her is that she listens. I wish I had a whole team of Micas…she can play any position.”

The Reinhardt Eagles play in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.