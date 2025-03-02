Parkwide Burn Ban at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Due to continued dry conditions, winds, and high fire danger, the National Park Service (NPS) is banning all campfires and charcoal use in Great Smoky Mountains National Park effective immediately. The fire ban will be in effect until further notice on both the Tennessee and North Carolina sides of the park. This is consistent with the Sevier County burn ban and the National Weather Service Red Flag Warning in our area.

Campers, backpackers and visitors using picnic areas may continue to use cookstoves with compressed gas canisters and gas grills that have an on/off switch. Stoves and grills should be attended at all times.

The NPS is working with multiple agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions. Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands including national parks and national forests in North Carolina and Tennessee when fire danger is increased.

For the status of the burn ban within Great Smoky Mountains National Park, please visit the park’s current conditions webpage .