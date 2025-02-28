March is National Nutrition Month

By SUSAN BOEKEL, RDN, LDN

Cherokee Indian Hospital Nutrition Dept.

This year’s theme from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is “Food connects us”. Food connects us to our cultures, our families and our friends. The foods we eat also have a strong connection to our health.

People who eat more “cooked at home meals” tend to consume more fruits and vegetables. They also eat less saturated fat and salt for better health. From childhood to our older years, nutrition plays an important role in preventing disease and improving quality of life across all stages of life. Eat more meals at home.

Here are some ways that you can make healthy connections at home:

Consider trying a new fruit or vegetable as a family every week in March. Kids really love marking off the fruits and veggies they have already tried on this list.

https://www.squaremeals.org/Portals/8/files/FFVP/100%20fruits%20and%20veggies.pdf

Let family members have a role in planning and helping prepare meals. Try some of the “cooking class” videos on this website. https://diabetesfoodhub.org/

Plan to eat meals together as a family. This helps young family members learn about eating new foods and creates “time to share together” for everyone’s wellbeing.

https://www.gse.harvard.edu/ideas/edcast/20/04/benefit-family-mealtime

Try meatless meals like bean bread or three sisters salad as your protein source then add other side dishes. https://food.ebci-nsn.gov/2023/06/21/bean-bread-tuya-disuyi/#recipe

Remember a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) can work with you to develop a safe, realistic eating plan. Call your provider’s pod to connect with your RDN today.

Also, remember to celebrate nutrition experts on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day on Wednesday, March 12.