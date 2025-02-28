Cherokee Speakers Council holds February meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Tsalagi Aniwonisgi Dinilawigi (Cherokee Speakers Council) held their monthly meeting on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 27 in kalvgviditsa tsalagi aniwonisgi tsunatsohisdihi (Cherokee Speakers Place).

The meeting began with a prayer by Cherokee fluent speaker John Long.

The newest Dadiwonisi cohort from Tutiyi (Snowbird), “Ogiyedisgo” (We are always laughing), introduced themselves to the council in Cherokee language. The cohort includes Jacob “Inada” Teesateskie, Senea “Aliheligi” Fortenberry, Madison “Yon Ganoleg” Corbin, Naomi “Ulutsahi” Swimmer, Westin “Tsiyo” Smoker, Aisha “Alenidoi” Owle, and Alaina “Utsima” Haney.

Catcuce Tiger, cultural facilitator for Cherokee Central Schools (CCS), presented on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) program partnering with CCS because of efforts by Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) member Stacy Smith Ledford. On Ledford’s behalf, Tiger requested a Cherokee name be given to the program by the council. The council said they would come up with a name at the next meeting in March. Tiger noted that SAMHSA is part of the CCS response to the tragic loss of CHS student Cynthia Saunooke.

Kristina Hyatt, program officer for maternal and child health at the Center for Native Health (CNH), presented on the new maternal and child health program, which CNH is calling “the doula project,” as the program plans to begin doula training in May with help from an Indigenous midwife from Canada to produce doulas in the Cherokee community. Hyatt shared that the program is receiving help from EBCI elders Onita Bush and Roseanna Belt and was inspired by the late T.J. Holland. Hyatt said the program will provide traditional knowledge and birthing practices, the incorporation of Cherokee language, and regular meetings with mothers from the community. Hyatt was requesting a name for the program, which the council will provide at the next meeting in March.

Fluent speaker Marie Junaluska mentioned a potential collaboration with Amber Ledford’s “Mother’s Connection” program, which Hyatt said they are pursuing. Fluent speaker Laura Pinnix highlighted the doula work of Jessica Huskey who has helped several mothers in the Cherokee community. Pinnix said Huskey was a doula for her daughter.

Western Carolina University professor Dr. Sara Snyder Hopkins’ Cherokee language class introduced themselves in Cherokee to the council. One of the students was Seth Penn, a member of the Cherokee Tribe of Northeast Alabama, who wrote a letter to the editor in April of 2024, claiming that his tribe has fluent Cherokee speakers.

Juanita Wilson presented on changing the name of “Honoring Long Man,” the annual clean-up of the Oconaluftee River, to “Honoring Long Person.” Wilson said she heard from fluent speaker Tom Belt and the late Beloved Man Jerry Wolfe that gvnahida asgaya (“long man”) and yvwi gvnahida (“long person”) were used to describe the rivers. Wilson also cited Lisa Lefler’s book, “Water and Cherokee Healing”, and anthropologist James Mooney’s book, “The Cherokee River Cult”, as using “long man” and “long person.” Wilson also said that T.J. Holland used “long person.” Wilson said her research suggests that “long person” is the purest form of the concept.

The council voted unanimously to change the verbiage from gvnahida asgaya (“long man”) to yvwi gvnahida (“long person”). Bo Taylor said he would like to see and hear “yvwi gvnahida” when people promote and talk about the event, rather than “long person.”

The Idadatseli cohort of Dadiwonisi raised money for fluent Speaker Wiggins Blackfox’s funeral expenses. The cohort donated the rest of the money that was not used to the council.

Kathi Littlejohn presented two historical finding to the council. Littlejohn detailed the story of Cherokee ancestor George Washington. She shared that Washington is said to have died above Mingo Falls, where he was also supposedly buried. She said ground penetrating radar revealed that there is one grave in the supposed location, adding validity to the story. Littlejohn said the descendants of Washington are the family of Caroline Oocumma. She said she thinks Oocumma’s brothers share a resemblance to Washington.

Littlejohn also shared the story of the first principal chief of the EBCI, Flying Squirrel. She shared that he was said to have a sense of humor. She said his descendants are the Johnsons from Piney Grove.

The meeting ended with a prayer by John Long. The next meeting is scheduled for March 27.

The speakers planned to hold a ceremony for the passing of fellow speaker, Wiggins Blackfox, on the afternoon of Feb. 28 in front of kalvgviditsa tsalagi aniwonisgi tsunatsohisdihi (Cherokee Speakers Place).