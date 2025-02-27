OBITUARY: Mrs. Sara Mae Reagan Waldroop

It is with a heavy heart, we share the passing of Mrs. Sara Mae Reagan Waldroop, 87, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

Mrs. Waldroop was born May 5, 1937, in Swain Co., N.C. to the late Paul and Laura McGee Reagan. She was proud of her heritage and was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Mrs. Waldroop worked and retired as the director of the Macon County Board of Elections, was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church where she was a volunteer greeter and served on the grief women’s group. She was a big supporter of Girl Scouts of America, coached competitions square dance teams, and was a big supporter of the Democratic Party.

Mrs. Waldroop family remembers her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She loved to cook by making her famous dishes, coconut cake, lemon pies, Oreo dishes, cream corn among many other things. She was known to deliver meals on wheels to her younger family members and friend Maggie. Mrs. Waldroop loved to keep the roads hot with her driving.

Most of all Mrs. Waldroop loved doing for others, spending time with her friends. She showed the love of Christ to all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her three daughters, Mollie Cohen (David) of Asheville, N.C., Mary King (Jeffery) of Huntsville, Ala., and Jane Beck (Monty) of Franklin, N.C.; six grandchildren, Meggin Booe (Kenny), Lauren Harrell (Evan), Jeffrey Hunter King (Madeline Grace), Taylor King (Jennifer), Britany Beck, and Lindy Cochran (Matt); 10 great-grandchildren, Bryson Booe, Kenley Booe, Elin Harrell, Nile Harrell, Everleigh King, Adellaide King, Spencer King, Allyson King, Charlie Beck, and Eva Cochran; a brother, Mackie Reagan of Canton, Ohio; and an aunt, Dot Lambert (Cody) of Cherokee, N.C.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Waldroop in 2014, and a granddaughter, Sarah McKenzie King.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 1 at 2 p.m. at the Franklin First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dana McKim, Rev. Vicki Lawrence, Rev. Vic Greene, and Rev. Janet Greene officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be Hunter King, Stevie Tallent, Bobby Gibson, Tony Allen, Jamie Henson, and Gary Tallent.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Waldroop family.