OBITUARY: James Daniel Arch (Hooch)

James Daniel Arch (Hooch), 59, of the Painttown Community, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Marie Rose Arch of Cherokee and Butch Long of Cherokee.

James was preceded in death by two children, JD, and Lauren Arch, and his step-father, Teddy Rose.

James enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hanging out with his fur babies, and hunting. He worked Maintenance for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for 27 years.

He is survived by his wife, Leanna Arch; two children, Jasmine Danielle Arch, and Laurali Jada-Marie Arch; and siblings, Janet Arch, Marcia Arch, Jackie Giddens, and Frances Long.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 2 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Shane Danner will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.