North Carolina Opportunity Scholarship available

RALEIGH, N.C. – The priority application period for the 2025-26 Opportunity Scholarships and ESA+ scholarships for new students closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 6. Families who wish to apply can do so any time before the 5 p.m. deadline. Families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible in case they need assistance completing their application.

Complete Opportunity Scholarship and ESA+ applications submitted during the priority period will be entered into each program’s lottery. The Opportunity Scholarship lottery will be conducted according to income tier; students in the lowest household income tier will receive priority when awarding scholarships.

Incomplete applications will not be entered into the lottery. Families are encouraged to confirm their application is complete by visiting the “Eligibility and Awards” section of their MyPortal account prior to the March 6 priority period deadline. From there, they can choose their student’s name from the drop down and click on the icon in the “Status” column for details. If the status says “incomplete”, or a parent selects the edit function on the application, parents must go back to their “To-Do” list in MyPortal where they will see a link titled “Finish Application.” They will need to finish the application and re-submit it.

For Opportunity Scholarship applications received after the priority period closes, scholarships will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis as funds are available after all renewal students and priority period students are awarded. ESA+ applications may re-open after NCSEAA makes a determination of the award amounts for renewal and priority period students and the availability of remaining ESA+ funding. Go to www.k12.ncseaa.edu for more information on how to apply.

About K12 Scholarship Programs:

Opportunity Scholarships are open to North Carolina students enrolled in grades K-12 at an eligible private school. Award amounts are based on a family’s household income and can be used to pay the required tuition and fees to attend an eligible private school.

ESA+ scholarships are open to North Carolina students with an eligible disability. Award amounts are based on the student’s disability and can be used to pay tuition and fees at an eligible private school and for approved educational expenses.

Info: www.k12.ncseaa.edu or call (855) 330-3955