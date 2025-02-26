OBITUARY: Nigel Holmes Ledford

Nigel Holmes Ledford, 29 of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.

Nigel was a talented artist. He loved doing crafts and beadwork.

He is the son of the late James Ledford and Minnie Ledford. In addition to his parents, Nigel is also preceded by his sister, Kale-nud Ledford, and grandparents, Phillip and Rosemary Powell.

He is survived by his brothers, Mitchell Ledford (Edna), Mason Ledford (Anna) and Robert Ledford (Jenna); eight nieces and two nephews; grandmother, Lula Ledford; aunts, Velva Powell, Rose (Skipper Sneed), Christine Walkingstick; uncles, Wilson Sneed, Callaway Ledford, and Benji Powell; special cousins, Qiana and Megan Powell; and several more cousins also survive.

A memorial service will be held on at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Dan Conseen officiating.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements