EBCI Planning Board discusses several projects

By ROBERT JUMPER

One Feather Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks chaired the Feb. 18 meeting of the Planning Board of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Several items were discussed.

Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Tom Wahnetah noted that the indoor pool at the Cherokee Life Center will be permanently closed. He said several in the community, particularly elders, had asked when a community pool would be available. Rep. Wahnetah suggested that one might be included in the plan for John Crowe Park.

The space behind and below the old Hungry Bear Restaurant which is being renovated into a park was discussed with an ask to incorporate public access to the river because some community members like to go down into the river. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks said that handicap access is part of the plan.

A Bingo facility was once again brought up by a tribal elder. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks indicated that some bingo was taking place (or soon would be) with prizes funded by the tribe. He said that efforts were being made to have the games, but they must be TGC (Tribal Gaming Commission) compliant.

Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Chairman Michael Parker, Wayohi (Wolftown), stated that suitable land was being looked at for a bingo hall. On the subject of a pool, Chairman Parker mentioned that some community elders had requested river access at the park under construction just below the former Hungry Bear Restaurant (Riverview Greenspace). Ugvwiyuhi Hicks stated that handicapped access is already in the plan for the park.

Edwin Taylor, EBCI Secretary of Housing, announced the groundbreaking for the Macedonia housing project and identified Arrowhead as the contractor, and the engineer is CDC-Civil Design Concepts for the project. He said the current phase of construction is grubbing, getting fencing in, and putting erosion control measures in place. Estimated completion is “March of next year”. Water and sewer issues are being addressed. Taylor said plans are for 18 to 20 rental units to be on the property.

Taylor updated on the White Tree Court project next to Road to Soco which is scheduled to be 59 units with 9,600 square feet of commercial space. It is currently in the design phase, and the architect is Shook-Kelly. The engineer is CDC. Tribal Construction has a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Housing for portions of this project. The estimated state time is October of this year with a two-year build-out.

Taylor updated on the Cooper’s Creek project. The engineer on the project is Woods Engineering, and it is currently at the environmental assessment and preliminary site planning. They are planning to subdivide this project into one-acre lots. There must be water and sewer facilities on-site. There is no estimated completion, and it is estimated to be 35 to 40 sites.

The next project Secretary Taylor updated was Hyatt Cemetery off Olivet Rd. “We have purchased 46 acres there.” They are currently completing the environmental assessment. The engineer, JML, is headquartered in Sylva and Asheville. There are an estimated 20 to 22 one-acre lots in this project. When Dinilawigi passed this project, it was designated for affordable housing and low-income families. No projected completion dates were discussed.

Taylor also discussed the Boundary Tree project. An Environmental Assessment has not started. Housing has a proposal from an engineer. Taylor said the challenge with the property is access. Regulatory issues have slowed progress. There were no projected completion dates mentioned.

Next to speak was Rebecca Bowe, EBCI Project Management and Planning manager. She noted a groundbreaking for the Soco Falls Trailhead. The targeted completion is April 21. The existing trailhead and parking area are closed for the safety of the public during construction. The project includes a new parking lot, trailhead, kiosk, informational signs, picnic tables, and benches, with ADA and elder parking near the observation deck.

Cherokee Post Office repairs and expansion. A groundbreaking ceremony has taken place for this project. The planned completion date is the end of August. The contractor started with the addition on the back of the building to minimize disruption of the day-to-day activities of the post office. There will be interior renovation and a new roof for the facility.

Riverview Greenspace is under construction. A groundbreaking has taken place. The current targeted completion date is June. Doing tree removal and erosion control. Starting on a restroom facility for the site, building in March. Getting proper clearances to build a handicapped-accessible fishing pier. More access to the river is a priority in this project. A proposal for a name for the site was brought up. The Planning Board wants research done and proposed names brought back to the next Planning Board meeting.

Bowe updated on the downtown water features. The completion date is no later than March 21. Tribal Construction handled the demolition and replacement of the water and sewer lines that will feed the new features, the Welcome Center, and other adjacent businesses. The contractor, Arrowhead, has installed all of the supply lines for the new water features. Cool Hub and Vortex are the manufacturers of the water features, and they are “coming out of the ground” with those features currently.

The “Kituwah Hanger” is also under construction. Tribal Construction has demolished the existing slab at the site. THPO (Tribal Historical Preservation Office) is doing its archaeological survey. Once THPO completes its assessment, the contractor will come on-site to pour the new slab and erect the pavilion. Bowe estimated that to take approximately a month.

Mingo Falls Trailhead project. A groundbreaking ceremony has taken place. Working on erosion control. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately. The target completion is June 16. This is a “first phase” of the project. Sean Ross, Secretary of Commerce, expounded on the project. “New trails, new landing, new decks at the top, signage, kiosks, and a plan to construct yurts (a portable, round tent covered and insolated with skins or felt and traditionally used as a dwelling by several distinct nomadic groups in the steppes and mountains of Inner Asia. Modern yurts may be permanently built on a wooden or concrete platform; they may use modern materials such as metal framing, plastics, plexiglass dome, or radiant insulation-source Wikipedia) at the old campsite, and temporary mobile restroom and shower facilities. Ross also stated that cabins have been “acquired from Kituwah” and he discussed renovating and using them for various events and eventually establishing permanent campsites at various locations on the Boundary.

Bowe continued with the project list identifying the Evidence Building as the next on the list. Final bids for the project were received in December. Budgetary issues must be addressed. Plans are to begin construction on the facility in March. One of the challenges that Ugvwiyuhi Hicks asked Bowe to elaborate on is the TERO (Tribal Employment Rights Office) process not being conducive to simulating interest from outside competition. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks stated that he would like to see a work session on the issue to come up with a process that would benefit our tribe.

Ceremonial Grounds is in the design phase. The plan is to bid the project out in April or May with a 6 to 9-month construction timeline. Secretary Ross clarified that the Ceremonial Grounds will stay as a “ceremonial space” with multiple covered pavilions, bathrooms, potential food truck spacing, potential retail and market space, picnic areas and walking paths, a “children’s bike path”, and looking at options for a stage (terraced earth seating). “Our vision for that is to have intimate events, anytime we have speakers events there, or any small pageants, things of that nature for the more intimate events that we have. We also want to have the flexibility to open up events to the plaza area, so that stage, we could simply turn it to have larger events.” Ross indicated from an aesthetics perspective, that the tribe would be reaching out to the artist community create the “look” of the Ceremonial Grounds.

John Crowe Sports Complex: Bowe stated that master planning is wrapping up and asked to present the plan to the Planning Board in March. Bowe said they are focusing on improving the existing four fields and how you transition from the higher fields to the lower fields, improving the entrance and drop-off areas for the lower fields, including some applications for the “Miracle League”. They are also working on some amenities for families; a playground, walking path, and other features. Current progress including the old VFW and DV buildings has been demolished. The ultimate goal is to add 4 fields to the existing four and enhance parking. She said six to eight fields are needed to attract bigger events. Bowe stated they are working to get a grading permit to start clearing off the mountain and have that as a borrow pit for Tribal Construction for the White Tree Court project.

Junaluska Memorial site: Working to complete the design and have it out to bid late spring 2025. She hopes the tribe will break ground later this summer.

The new Brad Building site: Site plan review complete. Trees have been cleared, and Tribal Construction is graveling that area for some overflow parking and equipment storage. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks stated some of the residents told him that there is “a lot of water on that site and probably some spring heads”. He wanted to know what could be done to mitigate that. Anthony Sequoyah, Secretary of Operations, responded that steps were being taken to locate the source(s) of the wet areas and then an assessment could be done to identify solutions, like French drains. Bowe said eventually a new Brad Building will be constructed on the site in fiscal year 2026.

Tribal Trout Hatchery Repair: Concrete repair on all raceways was completed in January. A proposal is in hand to begin design for some additional improvements that will help with recirculation, oxygenation, waste management, and current ongoing maintenance issues.

Bowe also mentioned renovations at three fire stations. She said they have a contract that is ready to be presented at the next business committee to expand Station 3, adding four bunk rooms to that facility. New flooring has just been finished at Station 1.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks made the following comment. “For the general public, we are establishing a higher level of accountability and that’s not only for ourselves and the schedules that we set, the pricing we set, but it’s also for contractors. I’ve spoken to most of the contractors on site and we have to continue with our message. We’re all in this together but we all have to work together. We want to maintain as many projects as we can but we also want to make sure that every layer is accountable to our communities. We are working hard toward that.”

Rough Branch Playground project: Bowe has a meeting with the Recreation Program to discuss, to talk about their vendors and the good work history they have. Bowe said the tribe is “looking for a turnkey venture” for this project. Bowe said she has met with Tribal Council Chairman Parker and Representative Crowe and identified a site for the playground. The next step is to get vendors on site and get something together to present to the community within the budget. She is hopeful of the completion of the playground this year.

Secretary Ross provided updates on Commerce projects. First, he confirmed with the rest of the Planning Board that it is their understanding that the name of Mingo Falls would not change. Earlier, he explained that name changes prolong the process of getting signage for locations like Mingo. He said the shops previously known as Powwow and Native Earth are now occupied by new tenants. Powwow is now Pop’s Butts on the Creek, a barbeque restaurant. The old Native Earth is now leased by Traditional Hands. Both new tenants are looking at April to May openings. Ross said this timing will coincide with the reopening of the water features in that area. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks asked about the Italian restaurant in that same area, which has been open sporadically. Ross indicated that there had been some dual ownership issues that complicated their operations, but, as he understands it, those are being resolved.

During the conclusion moments of the Planning Board, Ugvwiyuhi Hicks, and Chairman Parker informed the Planning Board that they have been advising the state and federal officials that the closures of the national park roads and Interstate 40 have had a severe impact on the economy of the Qualla Boundary and surrounding counties. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks is coordinating a meeting with the federal park service, bringing in stakeholders, including Swain County, to discuss solutions.