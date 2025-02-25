Haywood Co. man pleads guilty to first-degree murder

Submitted by Office of District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch

District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced on Monday, Feb. 24 that the Haywood County man who killed an Uber driver, Julia Holland of Candler, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Noah Bolden, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday afternoon to first-degree murder in Haywood County Superior Court.

“This was a senseless, brutal murder,” DA Welch said. “We believe Bolden did this because he wanted to know what it felt like to kill someone.”

The 49-year-old mother was killed on Jan. 1, 2023, at Bolden’s apartment in Canton. He shot her in the back of the head.

Holland’s mother and her best friend told Superior Court Judge Sherri Elliott that the loss has left them grief stricken. Holland’s daughter in a written statement described her mother as her best friend.

DA Welch told the judge that the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office had done “an outstanding job” investigating the case.