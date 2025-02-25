BASKETBALL: Rogers signs with Montreat College

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Around 100 people filed into the Charles George Memorial Arena in Cherokee, N.C. on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25 to witness a very dedicated athlete sign to play at the next level. Whitney Rogers, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and a senior member of the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) varsity basketball team, signed a letter of intent to play for Montreat College during the ceremony.

“She is a tenacious athlete,” said Miranda Long Stamper, Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi head coach. “It’s just an enormous sense of pride and it’s great for these other younger girls to see.”

She added, “Whitney is definitely one you want on your side. Going into the games, I’ve talked to other coaches and she’s the one that they have a tough time finding someone to defend. That’s exactly who she is. She’s hard to guard. She’s just an incredible kid. What everybody sees maybe on the court doesn’t reflect, she’s super caring. She’d do anything for these girls. She’s out here at practice. She gives it everything. She makes practice fun, as well as the game.”

Rogers noted of signing, “It feels great. I’ve dreamed of this ever since I was playing pee wees.”

She plans to study psychology at Montreat. “I want to thank my family and all my coaches.”

When asked what she would tell younger players starting out who have a similar goal, Rogers said, “Just keep working to it and to never give up. And always take hours to yourself to work on anything.”

Rogers has won numerous awards over her high school career with some of the big ones being: 2023-24 Big Smoky Mountain Conference Player of the Year, 2023-24 North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-District First Team, and selection to the 2025 WNC All-Star Game set to be played at Warren Wilson College on March 29.

Craig Barker, Cherokee High School principal, told the crowd present, “I know Whitney is a lady of few words. She lets her basketball play speak volumes…I’m a firm believer that you get what you deserve. Whitney has put the work in for countless hours and everybody here, the support system that she has is a testimony to what kind of young lady she is.

She is one of the best to ever put on the maroon and gold.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley said during the event, “I’ve enjoyed watching you grow up to be an excellent young lady, representing Big Cove and the tribe. It’s been an honor watching you play. I’m very proud of you.”

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks also spoke commenting, “You’re definitely one of my favorite players. You’re fun to watch. You play the game right. Your efforts are grooming a lot of these younger girls coming up.”

He praised Rogers’ work ethic and team mentality. “I’m proud of what you guys have accomplished as a team. I’ve heard from so many people that when they watch Cherokee play…they say these Cherokee kids play the game right. You share the ball, you’re not selfish. You just play the game like it’s supposed to be played.”

Lori Taylor, Rogers’ mother, spoke noting, “As her mom, I just want to thank everybody that has supported her, who has helped her along the way. It started in travel league. That was her foundation…I can honestly say, her four years here, she’s had endless support, endless love.”

She spoke of her daughter’s commitment. “This little girl took a basketball outside in our driveway and dribbled endlessly. Whatever moves the trainers taught her, she practiced them endlessly on her own. I didn’t have to get onto her…all I can say is I’m proud of her. I love her.”

She thanked Cherokee High School and the Cherokee community for their support. “I appreciate the love and support that everybody has shown Whitney. They didn’t have to do that. Nobody had to do that, but they did, and I appreciate that. That fills my heart.”

Jamie Moore, Montreat College women’s basketball head coach, commented, “You bring all of these skills to the table and you stood out to us immediately. But, I think, more than anything, you bring this grit and this will to win that not everyone has. There are a lot of really talented players, but that grit that you have and that tenacity that you have, that’s what we’re most excited about. We feel like you’re somebody that we can build around and we want to take this championship culture that you all have built here at Cherokee and we want to bring it to Montreat. And, I think you’re just the person to lead that charge.”

The Montreat College Cavaliers play in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.