OBITUARY: Mary Catherine “Tootie” Smith

Mary Catherine “Tootie” Smith, age 94, of Wolftown Community, widow of Sibbald Smith, passed away, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 at Hospice at the Cherokee Hospital.

She was born Jan. 5, 1931 in Cherokee, N.C., and was the daughter of the late, George and Leola Burgess. Tootie was a graduate of Cherokee High School.

Before leaving Cherokee with her husband as he pursued a career with the National Park Service, Tootie ran the family Motel (Syble’s) in Soco Valley. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her pets, and all types of crafts.

Surviving is her sister, Vivian Owle of Birdtown; her daughter, Cathy (Smith) Burns of Cherokee; her son, Gary Smith (Catherine) of Clinton S.C.; her grandchildren, Krispen Brandt (Matt), Jimmy Burns (Emilee), Kellie Bowen (Mike), Jake Smith (Emily), Meggie Carden (Tony), Jocelyn Smith, Deana Giunta (Brian), and Karen Wham (Allen); and 15 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Tootie is preceded in death by her son, Sibbald Michael Smith along with her brothers, Herbert, Ralph, John, and Richard Burgess.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ben Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Blythe-Burgess Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cherokee Baptist Church 812 Tsalagi Road, Cherokee NC 28719.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.