OBITUARY: Bryan Steven Squirrel

Bryan Steven Squirrel, 41, of Cherokee, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of George Squirrel of Cherokee and the late Sarah Elizabeth Bradley.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Elzina Bradley; brothers, Donnie Jackson, Denny Jackson; and nephew, Devin Jackson.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his sister, Lisa Burke; brother, Jason Bradley; sister, Tammy Reed; nieces, Kelcey, Kayla, Hannah, Jacie, Shayla, and Kaleigh; longtime girlfriend, Trudy Taylor and children of the home, Jolden, Anali, and Zayden Kalonaheskie.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Crisp Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Bradley Family Cemetery.