Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority receives North Carolina Award for Excellence – Advanced Level

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) was honored with the North Carolina Award for Excellence – Advanced Level from North Carolina State University’s Industry Expansion Solutions during a special presentation on Friday, Jan. 31, at Cherokee Indian Hospital. This prestigious recognition, modeled after the Baldrige Excellence Framework, acknowledges organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to performance excellence, continuous improvement, and delivering high-quality services to their communities.

Accepting the award on behalf of CIHA were Dr. Richard Bunio, CIHA medical director, and Dr. Carmaleta Monteith, chair of the CIHA Governing Board.

“This award is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of every team member at Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority,” said Dr. Bunio. “Our commitment to providing the highest quality care to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is at the heart of everything we do, and we are honored to be recognized at this level.”

The North Carolina Awards for Excellence recognize organizations that exemplify leadership, strategy, workforce engagement, and performance excellence across multiple industries. This recognition places CIHA among North Carolina’s top healthcare organizations, reinforcing its leadership in tribal healthcare innovation.