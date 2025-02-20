CCS School Board holds Feb. 3 meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools met on Monday, Feb. 3 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:44 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Co-Vice Chairperson Melanie Lambert led roll call. Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Yellowhill rep., Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Big Y rep.; Micah Swimmer, Painttown rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Big Cove rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Birdtown rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wolftown rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Dr. Jo Ray, human resources director; and Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant.

Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative, had an excused absence.

The opening prayer was led by Hyatt.

The agenda was approved as amended with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer. The amendment to the agenda was to add “Native American Student Information System (NASIS) Administrator job description update” under new business.

In the “Good News” portion of the meeting, Girty shared that Frosti Adams, Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Special Education (SPED) teacher, received the Employee Recognition Award for the month of February. Girty said, “Frosti exemplifies what it means to show up with dedication, courage, and heart each day. She is a driving force in shaping a positive school culture, reinforcing good behavior, and ensuring that every student feels seen, supported, and valued. Whether organizing fundraising efforts at a ballgame, managing the PBIS store and keeping it stocked, or rallying students to give back to the community through song at Christmas time, she continuously finds ways to uplift those around her.

Her unwavering support extends beyond students to her colleagues, always stepping in when needed and fostering a true sense of teamwork. She embodies the “Every Brave, Every Day” spirit by demonstrating that education is more than just lessons—it’s about connection, kindness, and service.

Cherokee Middle School is incredibly fortunate to have Frosti as a part of our team. Thank you, Frosti, for your selflessness, your passion, and your commitment to making a difference every Brave, every day!”

Adams was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a $100 VISA gift card.

In other good news, Cherokee Elementary School (CES) SPED Teacher Shae Deck said her students completed another book project titled, “Cherokee Animals and Plants.” The book includes Cherokee syllabary, phonetics, and English. Deck noted that she received help from Nicole Effird, Tagan Crowe, and Richie Bottchenbaugh.

Deck is working with EBCI Tribal Option to get a corresponding story walk for the nature trail on the CCS campus.

The board agreed to purchase a book for each student in the class and a book for CES library. Deck thanked the board for their time and support.

The consent agenda was approved as amended with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Lambert. The amendment was to pull resolution 25-118 REDACTED Cherokee Middle School Track & Field Head Coach.

The following resolutions were approved:

25-113: REDACTED is approved as the Cherokee Language Instructor for the Cherokee Elementary School.

25-115: REDACTED is approved as the Substitute Teacher for the Cherokee Elementary School.

25-116: REDACTED is approved as the Substitute Teacher for the Cherokee High School.

25-117: REDACTED is approved as the Gear Up Coordinator for the Cherokee Middle School.

25-119: REDACTED is approved as the PK-12 Mental Health Behavioral Support Specialist for Cherokee Central School.

In new business, the NASIS Administrator job description was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Lambert.

In other announcements, Toineeta voiced her concern about closing the school and continuing with sporting events. She said she would like to cancel any sporting events if the school closes.

Girty said school was cancelled due to sickness and staffing shortage. She stated there are other sports teams forfeiting due to sickness. She said if CCS has sick students, they urge them to stay at home.

Hyatt asked if Girty could get that information out to the public to let parents know why school was cancelled but sporting events were not.

Swimmer asked if the board had a policy to address Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Girty said the superintendent legal team sent information out to all the superintendents in the state. She said the information received is good guidance and it comes with a script for front office workers. She sent the information to Attorney General Mike McConnell to make sure it does not conflict with tribal code.

Swimmer asked if the school has funds to pay for SAT/ACT tests for students. Payne said they have a testing day where students can take the ACT and the school covers the cost. Payne said she would look into doing the same for the SAT.

The meeting adjourned at 5:41 p.m.