CCS School Board holds Feb. 18 meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools met on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:45 p.m. by Co-Vice Chairperson Tara Reed-Cooper.

Co-Vice Chairperson Melanie Lambert led roll call. Members and staff present included Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Big Y rep.; Micah Swimmer, Painttown rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Big Cove rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Birdtown rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wolftown rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Heather Driver, human resources coordinator, Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative.

Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Yellowhill rep., had an excused absence.

Guests in attendance were Deborah Foerst, CCS finance director; Rhonica Via, CBC finance director; and Brooklyn Brown, One Feather reporter.

The opening prayer was led by Driver.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Toineeta seconded by Hyatt.

Wahnetah and Via provided financial reports, both reporting no significant changes.

In the “Good News” portion of the meeting, Girty shared student and staff shoutouts, including students: Sean A. (CES), Maddox P. (CES), Raylyn W. (CES), Sophia L. (CES), Julian S. (CES), Jayla P. (CHS), and staff: Cara Heatherly (CES Teacher), Frances Long (CMS Teacher), Til Flores (CMS Support Staff), Laura Bottchenbaugh (CMS Support Staff), Community Affairs Rosie Bryson, Matt Martens, Jae Winchester (Central Office Support Staff and Administrator).

Stamper suggested an awareness or recognition day for the CCS special education staff. Reed-Cooper noted that Dec. 2 is Special Education Day. Girty said she would look into doing something for them.

The consent agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Lambert, seconded by Hyatt.

The following resolutions were approved:

25-120: REDACTED is approved as the Softball Assistant Coach for the Cherokee Middle School

25-121: REDACTED is approved as the Baseball Assistant Coach for the Cherokee Middle School

25-125: REDACTED is approved as the Parent Liaison for the Cherokee Central School.

25-126: REDACTED is approved as the Permanent Substitute Teacher for the Cherokee Middle School.

Payne provided an update on the ARPA fund spending plan for CCS, which was adjusted to include new scoreboards in the Charles George Memorial Arena, new sound systems for the baseball, softball, and soccer fields, and ATV or side-by-side vehicles for navigating the trails around the school.

The board approved a salary update for REDACTED with a motion by Lambert, seconded by Hyatt.

The board held first readings of revisions to Policy 1310/4002 Parental Involvement, Policy 2302 Remote Participation in Board Meetings, Policy 3225/4312/7320 Technology Responsible Use, Policy 3227/7322 Web Page Development, and Policy 3420 Student Promotion and Accountability.

The board entered a closed session at 5:15 p.m. for an employee appeal and to discuss the following resolutions:

25-122: REDACTED Student Accountability Coordinator

25-123: REDACTED Varsity Softball Assistant Coach

25-114: REDACTED Varsity Softball Assistant Coach

The next meeting is a joint meeting with Swain County School Board scheduled for Monday, March 3 at 4:45 pm in the Central Office Multipurpose Room.