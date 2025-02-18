OBITUARY: Wiggins Blackfox

Wiggins Blackfox, age 71, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Cherokee Indian Hospital.

He is the son of the late Amanda Littlejohn and Ross Blackfox. In addition to his parents, Wiggins is also preceded in death by his son, Noon Standingdeer; brothers, Wesley and Adam Blackfox; and sister, Nancy Blackfox.

He is also survived by nephews, John Bigmeat, Jeff Blackfox, Justin Blackfox, and Anderson “Junior” Wildcatt; foster father, Glenn Davis; foster mother, Thelma Davis of Brevard, N.C.; and aunt Sally and Esiah Reed.

Wiggins was a teacher and a fluent Cherokee speaker. He taught the Cherokee language at Western Carolina University. Wiggins attended Cherokee High School and SCC, where he obtained his surveying license before joining the Native American Surveying Team, traveling through Indian Country to survey Indian land.

He is survived by his sister, Sarah Wildcatt; foster brothers, Larry, Billy, and Marty Davis; and foster sister, Sissy Davis, all from Brevard, N.C. He also leaves behind nephew, Coon Bigmeat; great-nephew, Haven Johnson; and great-niece, Shay Postoak, whom he considered his own. Additionally, many cousins survive him.

A visitation will be held at p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Mr. Blackfox will remain at the church until the service hour at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Merritt Youngdeer and Dan Conseen will officiate. Burial will follow at Blythe Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Long House is in charge of arrangements.