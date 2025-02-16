OBITUARY: John Boaze

John Boaze, of Whittier, N.C., passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, after a period of illness.

John was born in 1942 to Robert and Marie Boaze in Lynchburg, Va. Following his passion for the outdoors, he attended Tennessee Technological University for his undergraduate degree and earned his master’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife from Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

Early in his career, while borrowing a microscope in the biology lab at Randolph-Macon Women’s College, John met Pam, who was working in the lab as a student. Their connection grew, and they married in 1967.

John was employed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, working in Tennessee and Utah before transferring to Cherokee, N.C., in 1977. He later started his own environmental consulting business, which he ran with the help of his wife, Pam, for over 25 years. John was an avid hunter and fisherman, traveling across the United States for many outdoor adventures.

Known affectionately as the “Blueberry Man,” John was devoted to his blueberry farm. In the early 1980s, he took advantage of a government program aimed at helping impoverished farmers diversify their crops, offering a choice between blueberries or mushrooms. With Pam’s encouragement, John chose blueberries. What began with 25 bushes has grown to 745 bushes today. John was often seen riding his John Deere Gator, chatting with pickers and sharing where to find the best berries.

John was active in many organizations throughout his life, including the Bryson City Lions Club and the American Fisheries Society, which honored him for his lifetime contributions to fisheries. He was a member of Bryson City United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Childress, and her husband, Jeff; his niece, Donna Jean Burnette; and his great-granddaughter, Blair Brooks.

John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pam Boaze; three daughters, Fran Brooks (Sean), Nancy Woodard (Greg Dandridge), and Becca Wiggins; seven grandchildren: Cole Wiggins (Stevie), Allie Brooks, Jace Wiggins, Drew Woodard (Dawson), Ian Brooks (Karly), Zack Woodard (Reagan), and Nikole Blankenship (AC); one great-grandson, Kohen; and two more great-grandchildren on the way.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Crisp Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Bryson City United Methodist Church. Ben Bushyhead will officiate.