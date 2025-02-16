OBITUARY: Mistee Lynn Cutshaw

Mistee Lynn Cutshaw, 53, of Bryson City, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Michael Sooter and Wanda Jenkins.

She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church. Mistee was a devoted wife and mother. She excelled in taking care of others. She was a registered nurse for 30 plus years and touched countless lives and families along the way.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Wayne Cutshaw; children, Sarah Cutshaw, Jacob Cutshaw; grandson Ryan Cutshaw; and many aunts uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Deep Creek Baptist Church. Rev Mike Cogdill will officiate with burial in the Mason Branch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the church.