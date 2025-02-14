OBITUARY: Charles Edwin Lossiah “Chuck”

Charles Edwin Lossiah “Chuck”, 45, of the Yellowhill Community, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Little Joe and Jessie Lossiah Watty both of Cherokee.

Chuck was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Lossiah, Edith Swayney Wachacha, Johnny Watty, and a cousin, Lively Colindres.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Summer Crowe; four children, Zacceus Watty, Noah Watty, Izabela Crowe-Lossiah, Penelope Watty; his grandmother who helped raise him, Ella Lossiah; one brother, Conan Tchakirides; nine sisters, Ariella Watty, Charlene Crowe, Rita Tchakirides, Tresa Sampson, Ronda Colindres (Hector), Freida Saylor (Daniel), Jasmine Trammell (Dalton), Sullivan Sherrill (Steve), Talisa Bradley (Dave); and special fur-baby, Chop Lossiah.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Lossiah Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Zacceus Watty, Noah Watty, Little Joe Watty, Deon Bailey, Dalton Trammell, and Hector Colindres.