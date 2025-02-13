Terri Henry appointed as Government Liaison for the Office of the Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief)

Submitted by Office of the Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief)

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks has appointed Terri Henry as the new Government Liaison for the Office of the Ugvwiyuhi, bringing her extensive experience in tribal governance, advocacy, and policy to this critical role. As the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) faces political challenges, including the Lumbee group’s push for federal recognition – Henry’s experience in sovereignty, legal reform, and government relations will help keep the EBCI’s interests front and center.

“Terri has spent decades championing sovereignty and self-governance for Indian nations at both the national and international levels,’ said Ugvwiyuhi Hicks. “Her leadership, deep understanding of tribal law, and commitment to our people make her an ideal fit as we navigate the challenges ahead. I have full confidence in her ability to represent and defend the best interests of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”

Henry’s distinguished career includes serving as the first chairwoman of the EBCI Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) from 2013-15, where she also led the Tri-Council of the Cherokee Nations at the historic Cherokee capital of Red Clay, Tenn. She was appointed the first Secretary of State for the EBCI in 2016. At the national level, she played a key role in the passage of landmark federal laws, including the Tribal Law and Order Act of 2010 and the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act in 2013. Her advocacy has strengthened the authority of tribal courts and expanded protections for Native women.

Internationally, Henry was selected, in 2016, as one of 16 experts to serve on the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, this forum provided expert advice and information on indigenous issues concerning economic and social development, human rights, culture, the environment, education, and health.

“I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for our tribe,” said Henry. “The EBCI has always been a leader in Indian Country, and I look forward to continuing our efforts, alongside Chief Hicks, to protect our sovereignty, defend our legal standing, and advocate for the rights of our people.”

The Office of the Ugvwiyuhi noted, “Henry’s appointment shows the tribe’s dedication to strong leadership during a time of legal and political challenges, ensuring that the sovereignty and the best interests of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and Indian Country, remain a top priority.”