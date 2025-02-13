OBITUARY: Mario A. Solorzano

Mario A. Solorzano, age 68, passed away at his residence in Big Cove after an extended illness on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Mario is preceded in death by his sister, Luisa Solorzano.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ismelda Colindres, of the home; his son, Isaac L. Solorzano, also of the home, and his two daughters, Rachel A. Solorzano, of the home, and Denisse Canelas, of Honduras. Three grandchildren also survive him. Additionally, he is survived by his mother, Lenore Solorzano; his sisters, Ruth Solorzano and Irma Solorzano; and special friends, Luis Hriaga, Abraham Dominguez, Juvenal Sanaoval, Billy Jo, and Johnny Miller and family.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 in the Bryson City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, of which he was a member. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens, in Sylva, NC.

Long House Funeral Home in charge arrangements.