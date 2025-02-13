OBITUARY: Justice Dara Taylor

Justice Dara Taylor, 27, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Justice was born Aug. 28, 1997, to the late Lehua Joan Walkingstick and Darrell “Dragon” Taylor.

Justice was an individual whose smile could and would light up a room. She enjoyed attending music festivals and concerts, music was one of her greatest joys. She was the life the party and everyone loved being around her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Russell Tooni Jr., and paternal grandmother, Mary Lou Feather.

She is survived by her three sisters, Marilyn Walkingstick, of Cherokee, N.C., Emma Perez (Oscar) of Sylva, N.C., and Cecilia Perez of Sylva, N.C.; maternal grandmother, Gracia Taylor; paternal grandfather, David “Smurf” Taylor Sr.; two uncles, Cecil Walkingstick and James Walkingstick, both of Cherokee, N.C.; special aunt, Marlene Armachain; and five nieces and nephews, Tylan Walkingstick, Christian Perez, Ariella Silva, Anayeli Maney, and Uwoduhi Silva. She is also survived by her siblings of the heart, Netanya Crowe, Halie Settlemyre, Rex Walkingstick; and a host of extended family, friends, and community.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Big Cove Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Pastor Ann French officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, Burial will follow in the Wolfe Cemetery off Calhoun Rd.