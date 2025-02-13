Mistee Cutshaw named 2025 recipient of Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation’s Lula Owl Gloyne Award

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation has announced Mistee Cutshaw as the recipient of this year’s Lula Owl Gloyne Award, recognizing her remarkable dedication and contributions to healthcare within the Cherokee community.

Mistee has devoted her career to caring for others, exemplifying the very essence of a compassionate and skilled nurse. “Mistee embodies the heart and soul of nursing,” said Dr. Carmaleta Monteith, chair of the CIHA Governing Board and member of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation and Beloved Woman of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. “Her dedication to her patients, her mentorship of fellow nurses, and her compassionate spirit have made an indelible mark on our hospital and our community. We are honored to celebrate her incredible service.”

Since joining the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) in 2016, Mistee quickly became a trusted leader and caregiver, earning the respect and admiration of patients and colleagues alike. She is known for her tenacity and commitment to the wellbeing of her patients and staff. She has been more than just a caregiver, she has been a mentor, an advocate, and a trusted presence for both her patients and her colleagues. Mistee has been a guiding light within our hospital, ensuring that those in her care receive the highest level of support and attention.

The Lula Owl Gloyne Award, named in honor of the first Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) public health nurse, is given to individuals who exemplify excellence in health care and a deep commitment to serving the Cherokee people. Mistee’s impact on the CIHA community reflects the very essence of this award.

Last fall, Mistee received the heartbreaking news that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer. True to her resilient spirit, she approached this battle with strength and determination, immediately beginning treatments in hopes of improving her outcome. Even in the face of this adversity, Mistee continues to check in on her team, offer support to colleagues, and put the well-being of others before herself. Her selflessness, courage, and compassion remain an inspiration to all who know her.

“Mistee Cutshaw’s dedication to the Cherokee community embodies the very spirit of Lula Owl Gloyne’s teachings—providing compassionate, patient-centered care while uplifting those around her. For three decades, Mistee has been significant in the lives of so many, serving as more than just a nurse; she has been a healer, an advocate, and a source of strength for both her patients and colleagues,” said Cherokee Indian Hospital CEO Casey Cooper. “Her influence extends far beyond the walls of CIHA, shaping the lives of those she has cared for and the many staff members she has inspired. She is a truly deserving recipient of this honor, and we are grateful for the immeasurable impact she has made on our hospital and our people.”

Mistee’s legacy will be highlighted at the 14th Annual Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala in June, where her contributions and impact will be celebrated among colleagues, family, and friends.

For more information about the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala and the Lula Owl Gloyne Award, visit CIHFoundation.org.