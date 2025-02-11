Services are expanding at Tsali Care Center

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority expands Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech Language Pathology Services to Tsali Care Center

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) has announced the expansion of its Rehabilitation Department to include services at Tsali Care Center. Effective the week of January 20, 2025, CIHA’s Physical Therapy, Wound Care, and Orthopedic Clinic will assume the rehabilitation services for residents of Tsali Care Center, ensuring access to high-quality, in-house care.

This expansion follows the opening of the new, closer-proximity Tsali Care Center facility and a strategic decision by CIHA’s Executive Staff to enhance rehabilitation services for residents. The transition marks a major milestone in providing seamless, comprehensive care to the elders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Previously, Tsali Care Center’s rehabilitation services were outsourced to external providers. However, in September 2024, CIHA expanded its service offerings to include Occupational Therapy and Speech-Language Pathology – two critical therapies that had not been previously available in-house. With this addition, CIHA is now able to fully integrate rehabilitation services at Tsali Care Center.

Jennifer Thompson, DPT, CLT, CIHA’s Rehabilitation Manager and a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is leading this initiative with a deep commitment to community care.

“I have made it my life mission to ensure that my community receives the best possible care. As the leader of our Rehabilitation Department, I’ve had the honor of developing new service lines, launching new clinics, and now, revamping rehabilitation services for one of our Tribe’s most precious investments—our elders,” said Thompson. “On the first day I spoke with my new team at Tsali Care Center, I charged them with the responsibility of treating our patients like family—because for me, they are family.”

Residents of Tsali Care Center will now have access to Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech-Language Pathology directly within the facility. What makes this transition particularly unique is the continuity of care—patients receiving inpatient rehabilitation at CIHA can continue their treatment at Tsali Care Center and, upon discharge, follow up at CIHA’s outpatient facilities, including the main campus, Snowbird Clinic, or the soon-to-open Cherokee County Clinic in Fall 2025.

Additionally, CIHA’s Speech-Language Pathology program has expanded to include Modified Barium Swallow Studies, an essential diagnostic service for skilled nursing facility patients and those recovering from medical events.

CIHA’s Rehabilitation Department continues to grow, and this expansion is a testament to its commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to the Cherokee community. This initiative ensures that residents of Tsali Care Center receive the compassionate, quality care they deserve – right at home.