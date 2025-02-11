COMMENTARY: A Cherokee Valentine’s Day

By BROOKLYN BROWN

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown)

My favorite fruit is ani (strawberry), partly because I enjoy them and I grew up with Strawberry Shortcake (the cartoon and the dessert), but mainly because of the Cherokee Legend of the First Strawberry that I first heard in kindergarten in Mrs. Sammi Saunooke’s class.

The story goes that the first man and the first woman were in a fight. The first woman decided to leave him and started down the river valley. The man followed her in desperation, and the sun saw him and pitied him. The sun helped him plant fruits in her path, from kawaya (huckleberry) to kanugali (blackberry), but it wasn’t until she saw ani (strawberry) sprout up along the path that she stopped to taste the fruit.

The sweetness of the berry reminded her of her happy home, and the heart shape of the berry reminded her of her love for her husband.

There are a lot of Cherokee love stories, and a theme I often find in them is reciprocity. The two are always giving and providing something to each other. Selu provides corn and gardening while Kanati provides hunting and meat. There is always equality in the love story – giving what you have to offer, and most importantly, receiving what the other person has to offer. As Valentine’s Day comes around and everyone gets mushy gushy on the Rez, remember that true Cherokee love is about reciprocity, respect, equality, and giving and receiving love in a symbiotic way.

And it never hurts to give your significant other a gift, especially food…

Because Cherokee women will head down the river valley and leave you standing there talking to yourself, even if we’re the only two people on planet earth.