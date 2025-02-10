THE GOOD STUFF: Roger Smoker provides hope to language revitalization

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

A State of Emergency for the Cherokee language was declared in Tri-Council, a meeting of the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes, on June 27, 2019. Roger Smoker, an elder of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and the chairman of the Cherokee Speakers Council, is determined to see the language thrive – not just survive.

Smoker, a first language Cherokee speaker from Tutiyi (Snowbird), is constantly encouraging others to speak the language – even if it is just a few words.

At the first annual Tsalagi Aniwonisgi Dida nv dadisdi (Cherokee Speakers Memorial Day) event held on Nov. 26, 2024 at the Kalvgviditsa Tsalagi Aniwonisgi Tsunatsohisdihi (Cherokee Speakers Place), Smoker encouraged everyone to learn and use the Cherokee language. “Speak what you know. Use what you know…you can add on a little bit more every year, or every day, and in a month’s time you’ll be able to say a lot of words. I want to encourage all of the second learners, for you guys to step in. And the speakers that are left, it’s up to us to encourage these second learners coming up to speak. It’s our duty to do that right now while we’re around.”

His message is consistent. At the Annual Cherokee Speakers Walk on April 19, 2023, he noted, “Use what you know. You can add a little bit more later on, though. We don’t want to lose the language.”

At every event that I’ve ever heard Smoker speak, he has encouraged people to use the language – providing hope.

He is also completely dedicated to serving his people.

Smoker is one of the long-time organizers of the Fading Voices Demonstration Day in Tutiyi each May which highlights the lifeways of the Snowbird Cherokees. He also serves as Snowbird Community Club chairperson and represents that community on the EBCI Election Board.

Smoker was honored, along with the rest of the Cherokee Speakers Council, as grand marshals of the Cherokee Indian Fair Parade on Oct. 4, 2022, and he was one of the people honored during the Cherokee Central Schools Honoring Our Elders presentation in December 2024.

In addition to encouraging use of the Cherokee language, another constant for Smoker is his smile and kind demeanor. He is always nice and helpful and is a great example and role model to others – especially the younger generation of Cherokees.

But, above all of that, Smoker provides hope to others that Cherokee language and culture will not only survive but will thrive.