OBITUARY: Joy Lee (Sissy) Allison Smith

Joy Lee (Sissy) Allison Smith, 69, peacefully entered into the arms of her Savior on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Born on Jan. 17, 1956, in Cherokee, N.C., Joy was the beloved daughter of the late Ronald L. and Roberta Joan Allison.

Affectionately known to all as Sissy, she spent much of her early life on the Cherokee Reservation, where she formed lasting bonds and cherished memories. Her life journey led her to Polk County, N.C., where she met and married her late husband, Danny Lee Wilkerson, with whom she shared many years until his passing in 1992. Sissy later lived in Landrum, S.C., for several years before returning to Cherokee in 2011, where she spent her final days surrounded by family.

Sissy’s love for her family was immeasurable, and her heart always had a special place for the youngest members, particularly her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid gardener with a deep love for flowers, and her talent as a bead worker shone through in many beautiful creations, she shared with those she loved. She was also an enthusiast of music, with a voice that could often be heard in joyful song. She enjoyed dancing and embracing the rhythms that brought her so much happiness.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sissy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse E. and Ethel Owl McCoy; grandchildren, Lauren Richea Clark and Ivalee Lyn Screamer; and a dear friend, Calvin Waldroup.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories. She is survived by her children, Laura Clark of Paclet, S.C., Sharon Heffner (Billy) of Sunny View, N.C., Danny (Boone) Wilkerson (Katie) of Spartanburg, S.C., and Jessie Colon (Felix) of Greer, S.C.; grandchildren, Dylan and Trent Clark, Brandon, Dakota, Cierra, and Talon Screamer, Cherish and Ethan Heffner, and Alyssa Carter; her great-grandchildren, Dalyah and Waylon Screamer, and Ariston Bradley; her siblings, Odie Allison, Dean Allison, and Darlene Norton (James), all of Cherokee, N.C.; her special cousin, Mickie Crowe; along with her special friends, Chris and Scott Brand of Landrum, S.C., also survive her, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will forever hold her memory in their hearts.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 14 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Funeral Services will immediately follow the visitation with Brother Joe Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Tsali Care for their exceptional care and compassion during Sissy’s final days.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Screamer, Trent Clark, Talon Screamer, Mitchell Norton, Jacob Norton, Ethan Heffner, and Jon Maney.