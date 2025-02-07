Tribe breaks ground on new housing development in Wayohi

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Division of Housing broke ground on a new development in Wayohi (Wolftown) on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 5.

“The name of this project is going to be Macedonia Landing,” said Edwin Taylor, EBCI secretary of housing. “It’s going to be 18 single-family units. They’ll be rental units. They’ll probably be marketed somewhere around $850-$900 range once we get finished.”

Secretary Taylor added, “Right now, the tribe is sitting at about 670 rental units so this will add 18 more to our portfolio. It’ll give some individuals new opportunities to have a safe, sanitary place to live with their families.”

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks said, “I appreciate all the efforts and the planning for this project. I know it takes a strong team to put these kinds of projects together. I appreciate everybody’s efforts. Obviously, housing is something that is just a continual process. I wish we had more single-home land, but it’s becoming more difficult. We all know that. So, we’ve just got to be creative as to how we move things forward.”

He thanked everyone who is working on projects for the Tribe. “We are fortunate that we have partners that understand the community and that know what we’re trying to get to from a strategy perspective.”

On projects in general, he noted, “There’s a lot of moving parts right now with projects. One of the messages that we’re trying to send to our friends and the contractors is, ‘look, when you guys bid on stuff, you’ve got a timeline and a budget. We expect you to stick to it.’ There’s a lot of capital projects that we have moving right now…We’re going to make a full effort this year to try to get caught up on some of these capital projects. We’re a little bit behind, and I’m confident that we can do that.”

Jacob George, EBCI Division of Housing interim housing production project manager, told the One Feather, “Our plan includes nine lots, each capable of accommodating two 2-bedroom, 16×60 single-wide homes with porches on the hitch end.”

Secretary Taylor praised George’s work. “I want to say thank you to Jacob. Jacob was instrumental in getting this project off the ground and getting us to the point where we can break ground. We’re looking to be finished with this project within about 12 months. We’ll start placing individuals for applications probably about six months out from this day so that we have everybody ready to start moving in once it’s finished.”

Elawodi (Yellowhill) Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Rep. Tom Wahnetah, who also serves as chairman of the Housing Committee, commented, “I look forward to this project taking off and getting our people in some homes. That’s our objective, to get our enrolled members in housing and I think this is a good start. I know it’s been a difficult project for Tiny and his staff to get this one rolling because of soil concerns and everything. But, I think they’ve worked out a good plan and I’m looking forward to this project getting started and getting our enrolled members in some housing.”

Kolanvwyi (Big Cove) Dinilawigi Rep. Perry Shell said, “I, too, would like to congratulate Housing and all the people that were involved in getting this to this point. I appreciate what the Chief said about accountability and where we’re at right now with our budgeting process. As dollars become more scarce, and with the challenge that we face with our growing population, this is always going to be an issue, but it’s very important to get the best value for your treasury, for our people.”

Rep. Shell went on to say, “I’m proud of our people for coming to this point and giving this opportunity to all our young people so they can build the Tribe continually and raise their families in a secure, safe environment.”