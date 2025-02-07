OBITUARY: Kristin Marie Lane

Kristin Marie Lane, age 40, of the Big Witch Community in Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Park Ridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn.

A native of Cherokee, N.C., Kristin was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Smoky Mountain High School and earned an AAS degree from Southwestern Community College. She was the director of Cherokee Transit for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Kristin is preceded in death by her father, Jarrett Thomas Bradley, and her son, Jaxsun Lane.

She is survived by her son, Ryan Thomas Cooper; her mother, Linda Bradley; and her brothers, Michael Bradley, Aaron Bradley, and Mark Bradley.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.