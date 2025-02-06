OBITUARY: Edna Rowena Bradley

Edna Rowena Bradley, 76, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Deweese and Edith Welch Bradley.

She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and in her later years, attended Yellowhill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Jennifer Lynn Smith; brother, Jimmy Bradley; and sister, Janie Bradley.

She is survived by her children, Christine Bradley, Jackie Smith, Harold Smith (Bumper); grandchildren, Demetryus Bradley, Tierney Bradley, Malla Bradley, Carmen Smith, Autumn Lomas, Ryder Sneed, Ella Smith, Elliott Smith; and several great grandchildren; two sisters, Nikki Nations, and Regina Crowe; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Faye Wilnoty.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Yellowhill Baptist Church. Rev, Foreman Bradley will officiate with burial in the Welch Bradley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.