WNC Communities seeks nominations for 2025 WNC Agricultural Hall of Fame

WNC Communities is now accepting nominations for the Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the agricultural sector, driving sustainability and growth in our region. As Western North Carolina continues to explore innovative methods for sustainability, we are proud to celebrate the visionaries who have shaped the future of our agricultural community.

Established in 1991, the objectives of the Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame are to honor significant contributions to agriculture, to recognize individuals who have been responsible for agricultural advancement, and to improve and promote agriculture and agribusiness in Western North Carolina. Selection of members for the Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame is conducted annually and the general public is invited to submit nominations for this honor. The guidelines, criteria and nomination form for 2025 may be downloaded at wnccommunities.org or you may pick up a hardcopy at the WNC Communities office at 594 Brevard Rd., Asheville, NC. Nominations must be received by Monday, March 10.

WNC Communities will hold the annual Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Aug. 8 at the Davis Event Center, WNC Agriculture Center in Fletcher, N.C., where the WNC Ag Hall of Fame display is located.