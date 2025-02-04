SPEAKING OF FAITH: Just missed him

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(author of “Preacher Spurs”, Christian Faith Publishing, Meadville, Pa., 2022)

Scripture references: John 5:39-40, 1 John 5:11-12, Matthew 11:2-5, Galatians 2:21, John 3:18, John 9:40-41, John 10:24-25, John 10:31-33, John 14:6-7

The Jews, Muslims, Christians, and the rest of the world may know about Jesus, but this message is dedicated to showing who He is to me and you. JESUS IS LORD!

The story is in the four Gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. They witnessed Christ in the flesh on earth and in ministry using His own words. You only need to reread them to look for those who didn’t recognize Jesus as the Messiah, The Son of God, The Son of Man, God in the flesh. The fact remains that people were looking for the Messiah yesterday and are looking for the Messiah today and will continue to look for Him tomorrow. He’s been here, and He’s coming back. There is no other.

Many seek God and miss Jesus. The Pharisees and scribes, the Sadducees, and Jews all studied and sought after the Word of God to find the Messiah only to look right over Him while in their presence. He was standing right before them, and they missed Him. All the clues of the Old Testament, all the miracles He performed, all the things He said of Himself, and they missed Him. People still miss Him.

Ever look for something you can’t find all over the house, garage, or workplace? You know what it looks like. You’re sure it has to be someplace close to where it belongs, but you don’t see it. Then someone else points to exactly where it is, and you have already looked over that same spot a dozen times. It’s like you were blind. Someone might say, “If it had been a rattlesnake, it would have bitten you.” Strange comparison right there. You can hear a rattler and not see it; if you don’t believe what you hear and know your danger, you might die. That’s what it’s like to search for and miss the kingdom of God. People can learn all about Jesus but miss the relationship that He is Lord and that He saves. It is those who miss that and condemn themselves in disbelief.

“He that believeth on him is not judged: he that believeth not hath been judged already, because he hath not believed on the name of the only begotten Son of God.” John 3:18

“Ye search the scriptures because ye think that in them ye have eternal life, and these are they which bear witness of me; and ye will not come to me, that ye may have life.” John 5:39-40

How did the ancient ones seeking the Kingdom of God respond to Jesus? In their minds, they knew what He was supposed to look like. They decided who He was supposed to be and what they wanted for themselves. In their minds, filled with pride, they were confident that they knew better than their scripture what the Messiah should be. He was not who they wanted.

That thinking is hubris, conceit, pride, and ultimately blind ignorance. In their defense, they were spiritually blinded. They were preordained to condemn Him. That was the plan. People of today seeking the Kingdom of God want to skirt Jesus and make their own way to Heaven. They create their own religion, their own gods, and their own rules. They think they know better, too. But the difference is that the ancient ones were blinded for a grand purpose; you can call upon Jesus to show you the truth through the Holy Spirit.

Who is blinding you? What’s your excuse? Satan is a liar and will keep you from understanding who Jesus is if you let satan get in the way. Jesus is stronger, His Spirit is stronger, and He overcomes the wiles of satan. All you need to do is believe and repent knowing Jesus is Lord God Almighty, and it is He who saves. It is He who is the way to God and the Kingdom of Heaven. Let His Spirit lead you. Ask Him to come into your heart. If you miss Him today, you will miss eternal life with Him. Don’t miss Jesus.

“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, and the truth, and the life: no one cometh unto the Father, but by me. If ye had known me, ye would have known my Father also: from henceforth ye know him and have seen him.” John 14:6-7

Lord, God, and Father, we ask that Your Spirit lead and guide us closer to living a Kingdom life with You as our guide. Light our path, direct our feet, and lead us in a closer walk in truth and in Spirit. Thank you, Lord, for revealing who You are so that our faith becomes the belief to accept You as our Saviour and Lord. Teach us how to live in Your light and walk in Your way. Amen