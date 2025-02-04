CCR working with Tribe to establish an Autism/IDD Program

Cansler Collaborative Resources (CCR is working with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in establishing an Autism/IDD Program. One of the first tasks identified was to provide Person-Centered training.

Person Centered Thinking Training is an opportunity to learn new skills and empower lives for yourself and others you support!

WHAT IS PERSON CENTERED THINKING?

* Teaches a set of skills– discovery skills, everyday learning skills, and management skills, which help family, friends, and support staff learn what is important TO and important FOR the person and how to provide balanced and best support

* Has been used across the world for over 30 years to make a positive difference and to support each person’s opportunities to share their gifts and live an everyday life.

* Invites each of us to open our hearts, tell stories, share conversation, examine what is working and not working, learn together, and empower people to have choice and control in their lives.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

This training is recommended for and is the foundation for everyone involved in supporting people with intellectual developmental disabilities, autism, mental health needs, and other people using long term services.

WHAT TO EXPECT & LEARN FROM CORE SKILLS IN PCT TRAINING?

* The importance of being listened to and the effects of not being listened to and not having positive control

* Learning to listen to people who don’t communicate in traditional ways

* Discovering what is important to people and sorting what is important to and what is important for them

* Respectfully addressing significant issues of health and safety while supporting individual choice and control

* Provides a way for action and moving forward with developing, improving, and implementing person centered plans that improve outcomes and support people to achieve their goals and aspirations.

TOGETHER, we can create a world where everyone feels valued, empowered, and supported. Thank you for your time and participation.

DATE of TRAINING: Feb. 24 and 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the Dora Reed Center at 897 Acquoni Road in Cherokee, N.C. (828) 359-6590

If you are interested in participating in the training, please contact Kara Froberg at kfroberg@ccr-email.com or let Candy Ross {candross@ebci-nsn.gov or (828) 359-2203} know your interest and she can share your information with Kara Froberg.