OBITUARY: Otis Wayne Shaw

Otis Wayne Shaw, 54, of the Lauada community in Bryson City, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C. He is the Son of the late Chris Jean and Otis Shaw.

Otis will be missed by all who knew him. There will be a missing piece for Marcie and Jared, “Team Shaw”, as he referred to them, as they were always together. Now, they will carry on as 2, with a guardian angel.

Otis is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marcie Shaw; children, Jared David Shaw and Paige Shaw; brother, Devan Hall (Shawn); in-laws, David and Linda Baxley, of Robbinsville, N.C.; brother-in-law, James and sister-in-law, Alexis Baxley.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7 in the Blythe Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.