Missing hiker Ann Houghton found deceased in Great Smoky Mountains National Park 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Missing hiker Ann Houghton, age 73, was found deceased in Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Sunday, Feb. 2 at approximately 1:53 p.m. She was found roughly a quarter mile off of Enloe Creek Trail.

Houghton was reported missing to the park on Feb. 1. She had planned to hike in the park Jan. 28-29. Her vehicle was located at the Smokemont Campground. Law enforcement and search and rescue staff began a search for her on Feb. 1 in the Smokemont area, focusing efforts along Bradley Fork, Chasteen Creek, Hughes Ridge and Enloe Creek trails. Several local agencies assisted the park with search operations, investigations, and emergency services including Cherokee Fire and Rescue, BUSAR, Macon Volunteer Fire Department, Cowee Volunteer Fire Department, Appalachian Mountain Rescue Team and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Houghton was a resident of Jackson County, N.C. She volunteered in Great Smoky Mountains National Park for more than 20 years. In 2022, Great Smoky Mountains National Park nominated Houghton for a National Park Service George and Helen Hartzog Awards for Outstanding Volunteer Service .

“Ann was an enduring and beloved member of our Smokies Community. She was a dedicated volunteer and avid hiker who shared her passion for the park with many visitors,” said Charles Sellars, Acting Superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. “Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers condolences to her family and friends.”