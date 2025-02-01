Shop local in Cherokee for Valentine’s Day

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Sweetheart Market is coming soon on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Peaches Squirrell Sports and Recreation Complex in Tsisqwohi (Birdtown). The market, which is part of a monthly series of local markets hosted by Denise Myers Walkingstick with Chase the Wind event management, will feature several local artists and businesses. Below is a sneak preview of some of the products you can shop for your sweetheart.

Reagan Miller, Sparked With Love

Reagan Miller is the founder of Sparked With Love Permanent Jewelry. “Permanent jewelry is an unremovable accessory, lacking traditional closures as its components are seamlessly welded together. Designed for daily wear, it becomes a lasting part of your personal style, meant to be worn indefinitely. Each piece is custom to each and every person, from the fit, to the style of chain and added charms,” Miller shared.

Miller says permanent jewelry serves a special purpose. “Permanent jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, and anklets, serves as a beautiful testament to the bonds we share with loved ones. Unlike traditional jewelry, which can be removed, permanent pieces symbolize enduring connections, marking significant dates and milestones in our lives. Whether it’s a celebration of friendship, a romantic commitment, or a family legacy, these pieces act as constant reminders of the moments that shape us. Each piece can be personalized to represent shared experiences, making them not just accessories, but cherished tokens of love and connection. As we wear these symbols, we carry the essence of our relationships with us, intertwining our stories in a visible and meaningful way.”

Follow Sparked With Love on Facebook or Instagram.

Adrienne Pollack, Razzle Dazzle Cards by Adrienne

Adrienne Pollack is a retired ER nurse of 39 years who started creating hand stamped greeting cards over five years ago. “Each card is individually created with stamps, die cuts, or embossing folders. Providing customers with cards that have heartfelt greetings lets others know that they are thought of or appreciated,” Pollack said.

“Shopping locally, whether it be a store or craft vendor is important to support our community economically and create a sense of community pride. Local vendors and crafters create unique items for special occasions like Valentines’ Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, etcetera, which is much nicer than a mass-produced product that is sold at larger stores.”

Razzle Dazzle Cards by Adrienne also provides card classes for crafting your own card in their studio.

You can follow Razzle Dazzle Cards by Adrienne on Facebook or learn more on their website.

Laura Walkingstick, Rez Dog Art Studio

Laura Walkingstick, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is a full-time artist and owner of Rez Dog Art Studio. “I create all kinds of art from ceramics, beaded to acrylic jewelry, and doll making. I’m known for my cornhusk dolls. I offer my services for hire for private and public cornhusk doll workshops.”

“It’s important when people shop locally because they help support their community’s local businesses. When we support local businesses, we keep the economy going. In turn, these local businesses contribute to their community initiatives, and it preserves a unique character to our area by offering diverse local products and services,” Walkingstick said.

“I enjoy when buyers wear my merchandise and get compliments. They tell others where they got their jewelry. When customers buy my dolls, they own an heirloom to pass down in the family. I do take commissions to create one-of-a-kind dolls. I also enjoy providing cornhusk doll workshops to the public and to our local tribal programs incorporating our Cherokee stories in with the doll making.”

You can follow Rez Dog Art Studio on Facebook and Instagram.

Traci Simpson, Read Me Unconditionally

Traci Simpson started Read Me Unconditionally, a “blind date with a book box,” in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. “The affects were devastating to our community and our economy. I needed a creative outlet and an income. There was help after the storm of course, but so many people were still hurting. I wanted to find a way to support small family-owned businesses in our area. I wanted to succeed with others long term,”

“Each box features a beautifully wrapped book paired with additional goodies including at least one item from a local, Asheville area artisan. I hope that my boxes provide happiness, escape, and relaxation!”

Simpson says shopping local is critical for rebuilding after the hurricane, “Our area is still recovering and will be for a long time. Shopping locally not only allows our economy to rebuild, but it also supports families. I source from amazing small businesses. For example, Open Hearts Art Center supports adults of all abilities in their creativity (they provide amazing paper flowers), The Sweet Pea Pantry (scrumptious caramels) is owned by a sweet family with the happiest baby in the world, Hemlock Pointe (luxury soaps) is owned by a friend of mine who has worked hard to build his business from the ground up, Clydescope Creations lost many of her pieces in the flood and has spent months rebuilding,”

“Shopping local positively affects families and individuals. We invest right back in our families and communities. When I make a sale, I can use that money towards my child’s tutor (another small business), and it just continues its ripple effect. It’s beautiful!”

For Simpson, shopping local also builds community. “Since starting Read Me Unconditionally, my community has expanded. I’ve met so many amazing people, artisans, business owners, customers, and people just walking by my table. This business has totally opened up my community in the most amazing way.”

Visit the Read Me Unconditionally website.

Bernice Bottchenbaugh

Bernice Bottchenbaugh is an elder of the EBCI from Kolanvyi (Big Cove). She creates beadwork, leather work such as medicine bags, pucker toe moccasins, and ribbon skirts.

“I feel so honored and appreciated to fill a request, to teach my gifts, and to provide to our people. I use the best materials for my gift because our people deserve the best at a reasonable price. This way we all can enjoy and appreciate,”

“I have created several beautiful earrings, rope necklaces, bolo ties, key rings, and wristlets for your special valentine. Our people have amazing artists and the Sweetheart market is providing some of the best.”

Angie Garcia

Angie Garcia sells Tupperware, specializing in kitchen products from cookware, to food storage, freezer containers, microwave cooking, and organization. “I aim to provide people with unique, high-quality items that bring joy and a personal touch to their special occasions. Whether it’s a Tupperware bowl set as a gift for a loved one or decorative pieces to enhance their table, I hope to help create a kitchen that supports my customers emotionally and helps celebrate life’s moments.”

Garcia said shopping local is crucial, “It fosters community connections and supports local artisans and businesses, ensuring that the character and culture of our area thrives. When people choose local shops and vendors, they not only find one-of-a-kind gifts, but also contribute to the local economy, creating jobs and sustaining our vibrant community. Plus, local businesses often offer personalized service and unique products that larger retailers can’t match.”

Garcia enjoys providing a service to her community. “Seeing customers light up when they find the perfect gift or hearing their stories about how Tupperware fits into their daily lives is incredibly rewarding. It’s fulfilling to know that my work can bring people together and enhance their celebrations, making those moments even more special.”

Kevin and Denise Jackson, Piney Grove Beach Freezers

Kevin and Denise Jackson own and operate Piney Grove Beach Freezers. “It is a freeze-drying system that extracts all liquids. With the liquid gone, it helps enhance the flavors and gives it a different look and texture. When all the liquid is taken out of the candy, it expands. We hope to provide a new look and flavor.”

Denise described shopping locally as a staple of Cherokee. “The more people that do shop locally is helping boost the economy around us. I have caught myself saying there’s not much here to do. I remember Minnie Feather walking us down through Wonderland to let us watch the chicken dance or the monkey do tricks. As long as we had our enrollment card, we got to go through and look at all the snakes at Snakes Alive, and back up the road was the Bear Zoo. Or, we would venture down to the Ceremonial Grounds and watch Charlie Cucumber’s band play music. She would go to the Qualla Supermarket across the street to shop. She would always say, ‘As long as there is something to do, people will come.’ So, we as locals need to keep our money here, support our people, and support our own businesses first.”

Piney Grove Beach Freezers enjoy watching people try their products. “We love to watch the first-time expressions on their faces. It lets us know that we are doing our job. We love to see everyone strive and enjoy coming together and shopping amongst our own.”

Megan and Joshua Price, Suspended Daydreams

Megan and Joshua Price own Suspended Daydreams. “We make suncatchers, wind spinners, and unique fiber arts gifts. We hope to add a little sparkle to people’s lives and inspire them to dream big always! We enjoy sharing our creativity with others, and all of our works are made with love and good energy in hopes to pass that to our customers.”

The Prices emphasized the people and communities behind the need to shop locally. “Shopping locally is a great way to support the community you live in. You know your hard-earned dollars are going to people like you and I, not to giant, mega corporations or chain retail stores. By shopping locally, you are making a big dream turn into a big reality for someone in your community!”

Amy and John PostOak, Three Sisters Design & Supply

Amy (EBCI) and John (Mvskoke Creek) PostOak own Three Sisters Design & Supply, where they sell their own Indigenous-made jewelry and clothes and provide supplies for other creators. Their work has been featured in the annual Kananesgi Fashion Show. “About 85 percent of our stuff is handmade. We started out selling supplies for beadwork and things like that, and it’s just kind of grown from there,” Amy shared.

The PostOaks are unique in that they sell their art, and they sell supplies to other artists. “I love to see what people come up with. I really like to create my own, and I really love to see what other people can come up with because there are some things that it’s like, ‘I would’ve never thought of that,’ you know?” she said.

As full-time artists, the PostOaks travel with their daughters to various shows and markets. “It’s just fun. Our family loves to travel, so we have a good time whenever we go anywhere, and we get to meet people. It’s always fun to share a little bit of Cherokee with them. We do a lot of the cold hammered copper, we do bead work, we do things that would traditionally be Cherokee, and kind of throw that in with the more contemporary acrylics or wood grain cuts, and it just kind of works out that way.”

Amy said her favorite part of their business is sharing Cherokee cultural art practices with her children. “I love it. I really think that’s what this whole business has been about. It’s their learning. My oldest is learning how to finger weave. They all like to draw and paint. My eight-year-old has asked me about when she gets to learn how to bead. She loves pottery. So, just things like that—just getting them to create and see that we can do this. This could be your job. You can go into art.”

You can follow Three Sisters Design & Supply on Facebook.

Denise Myers Walkingstick, Chase the Wind

Walkingstick, a member of the EBCI, is one of several community members who host local markets throughout the communities in Cherokee. The markets have become an efficient marketing tool for many local artists and a fun place to shop for the community. “I love hosting these markets for our local people, both shoppers and vendors. It helps everyone out, and it is fun getting to see everyone and catch up,” she said.

Save the date for the Sweetheart Market: Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner!