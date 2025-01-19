OBITUARY: Bertha Mathews Pilkington

Bertha Mathews Pilkington, 82, of the Towstring Community, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Seab and Floy Lambert Mathews and wife of the late Buddy Pilkington.

She was a member of Towstring Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Doug Mathews, Rob Mathews, Wayne Mathews, Janice Crutchfield, and Rachel Mathis.

She is survived by siblings, Raymond and Roy Mathews; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Raymond Mathews will officiate with burial in the Towstring Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.