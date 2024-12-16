OBITUARY: Justin Ray Queen

Justin Ray Queen, 23, of Cherokee NC, had a change of address on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. He no longer resides in Cherokee but is now living in his heavenly home with his Maker and King. Justin was born May 11, 2001, to Johnnie Queen and Anthony Dean Johnson in Jackson County. He was an avid music lover, enjoyed spending his time with his family and friends, and while he attempted to, he couldn’t cook but he tried. He had a smile that would light up a room.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Julia and Tom Queen Sr; and aunts, Rebecca Toineetta, and Lena Annie Wilson.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his aunt and second mother, Tammy Wynette Queen, two children; three siblings, Ruby Queen, Sharon Teesatuskie, Gary Teesatusky Jr.; four nieces and nephews, Rashad Queen, Riot Queen, Felixx Rickman, Maomi Effler; his sisters of the heart, Michele Bird and Makira Taylor; a very special brother of his heart, Anthony Ray Queen; two uncles, Jasper and Tom Queen; an aunt, Mary Sherrill; and a very special friend, Payne Rattler.

A celebration of Justin’s Life will be held Friday, Dec. 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock Springs Baptist Church.

The family requests house plants or a donation to be made to your favorite charity in Justin’s Memory.