OBITUARY: Amanda Lee Beck Bevis

Amanda Lee Beck Bevis, 82, of the Qualla Community, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at her residence. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Tilson and Bessie Bradley Beck and wife of the late Jason Bevis.

She attended Wrights Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Bob and Jim Beck; and sisters, Patsy and Betty Lambert, Zena Lawhon, Nell Crowe, and Peg Fortner.

She is survived by many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Danny Lambert will officiate with burial in the Towstring Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.