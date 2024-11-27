SPEAKING OF FAITH: The Old, Old Story

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(Lamont Fuchs is the author of “Preacher Spurs”, Christian Faith Publishing, Meadville, Pa., 2022)

Scripture References: John 3:16-21, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, 2 Timothy 1:8-11

“If the presence of God is in the church, the church will draw the world in. If the presence of God is not in the church, the world will draw the church out.”-Charles Grandison Finney

“The motto of all true servants of God must be, ‘We preach Christ; and Him crucified.’ A sermon without Christ in it is like a loaf of bread without any flour in it. No Christ in your sermon, sir? Then go home, and never preach again until you have something worth preaching.”-Charles Spurgeon

People who have been in ministry for years think they need to do something new, fresh, and fashionable. The truth is that nothing can be preached or taught about the true Gospel Story that gets old, worn out, or out of style. God is the same today as yesterday and though you might know the story well and have heard it taught and preached a thousand times, there might be one person out there being called to hear it for the first time. They might even need to hear it again to take hold of their heart and spirit as they are being called in that hour they believe. Isn’t that what we do? Isn’t that the very heart of every ministry?

Tell me the Old, Old Story is a famous and well-known hymn by Katherine Hankey in 1866. She wrote the poem, but William Hovard Doane set it to music. I often sang this song during my youth in the church. Today’s praise and worship songs do not carry the same fervor for me. The following are the words that reveal the essence of why and how we need to teach the Gospel. I can’t write this Spur any clearer and more concisely than this lovely poem and song.

Tell me the old, old story

Of unseen things above,

Of Jesus and His glory,

Of Jesus and His love.

Tell me the story simply,

As to a little child,

For I am weak and weary,

And helpless and defiled.

Tell me the story slowly,

That I may take it in,

That wonderful redemption,

God’s remedy for sin.

Tell me the story often,

For I forget so soon;

The early dew of morning

Has passed away at noon.

Tell me the story softly,

With earnest tones and grave;

Remember I’m the sinner

Whom Jesus came to save.

Tell me the story always,

If you would really be,

In any time of trouble,

A comforter to me.

Tell me the same old story

When you have cause to fear

That this world’s empty glory

Is costing me too dear.

Yes, and when that world’s glory

Is dawning on my soul,

Tell me the old, old story:

Christ Jesus makes thee whole.

Refrain: Tell me the old, old story,

Tell me the old, old story,

Tell me the old, old story,

Of Jesus and His love.

Everyone knows the song, but when was the last time you read all the verses? These are the basics. How often are they preached? Everyone thinks they are over-preached. I contend they are not. The Gospel is under-preached. Tell me the old, old story is ironic in the fact that the story never gets old. Jesus Christ, our Lord, is the whole story.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God sent not the Son into the world to judge the world; but that the world should be saved through him. He that believeth on him is not judged: he that believeth not hath been judged already, because he hath not believed on the name of the only begotten Son of God. And this is the judgment, that the light is come into the world, and men loved the darkness rather than the light; for their works were evil. For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, and cometh not to the light, lest his works should be reproved. But he that doeth the truth cometh to the light, that his works may be made manifest, that they have been wrought in God.”-John 3:16-21

Lord, God, and Father, let us not forget. Let us always remember who, what, and why we praise the Holy name of Jesus Christ, for You alone are worthy. Your story is eternal and gives life to those who hear it. Your story gives us faith, comfort, strength, and assurance. Without You, we are nothing but with You; we are saved to eternal life. I need that reminder daily, and my prayer is that others need the Truth. Thank You, Lord. Amen.