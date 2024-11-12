OBITUARY: Wesley Burgess Young Sr.

Wesley Burgess Young Sr., 70, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Wesley was born March 9, 1954, to the late Robert and Patricia Wells Young.

Wesley was an avid motorcyclist and loved the freedom of the road that it granted. He was known for the size of his heart and his laugh. You always knew when he was around because you always heard him first. He married his life partner of 20 plus years, Willie Thompson Young, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

He is survived by his wife Willie Thompson Young; four children, Rebekah Smith (Travis), Harley Young, Welsey Young Jr., Jefferey Fite, TW Saunooke (Yolanda); 10 grandchildren, Breece Saunooke, CeAnna Saunooke, Tivan Saunooke, Walika Saunooke, Tristan Blake, Aidan Crowe, Colin Crowe, JoeDok Young, Alexis Carter, and Alana Taylor; four great-grandchildren, Dilagalisgi Holmes-Saunooke, Agvyi Walkingstick-Saunooke, Braxton Plummer, and Lily Crowe; a special niece, Ashely Saunooke; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; special friends, Allen Groenewold and wife Sherry, Bill Crowe, CoolBreeze Carroll, Tom Wahneta and his wife Clara, Dave Wahneta and his wife Evelyn, also survive him. They were all very supportive of the family and of Wesley and meant the world to him and to the family.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later time.