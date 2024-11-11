Kananesgi holds 6th Annual Fashion Show

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The 6th Annual Kananesgi Fashion Show, Art Show, and Art Market were held on Saturday, Nov. 9 in the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. The event included several Indigenous designers and vendors.

Designers:

Lesley Hampton, an Anishaabe artist and guest designer in the show, presented glamorous gowns and formal wear, with glittering reds, maroon, black, and purples, and sparkling embellishments.

Sarah Crow and Dawn Arneach showcased a men’s line of street clothing, with bold blues, white, and black, and intricate designs featuring the Cherokee legend of Uktena. The men revealed graphic tees underneath their button-up shirts.

Sharon Bradley’s collection titled, “From Clans to Community,” featured evening gowns deriving inspiration from the Seven Clans of the Cherokee. The women modelling Bradley’s dresses wore fierce, brightly-colored lines across their faces.

Alexandria Lane, a debuting designer, presented a dreamy collection of light blue and white pieces with elements of traditional Cherokee white feather capes and shimmering fabrics. Lane’s models were ethereal.

Ayosta Wegusti Lossie displayed a fierce collection of skirts and gowns with bright colors of pink, green, and blue, and traditional ribbons. Lossie’s feminine styles and color schemes paired with virile jewelry made for a stimulating collection to start the show.

Tara McCoy’s collection of feminine and masculine designs featured bold colors and traditional patterns. Using an array of colors, patterns, and styles, McCoy presented diverse and unique looks,

Keredith Owens showcased a range of clothing from streetwear to formal, incorporating patterned designs featuring rezball and traditional prints with a striking color combination of primarily black and white.

Nancy Pheasant’s collection featured two and three-piece sets with bold colors and eye-catching Kananesgi (Spider) designs in the back, center of each piece. The models also rocked fierce, traditionally inspired eye make-up, and fohawk updos.

Faith Long-Presley presented a sizable collection of mid-century, business not-so-casual inspired looks. The models, all sporting Audrey Hepburn pearls in their hair and/or accessories, and a bold red lip, strutted the runway with alluring poise.

Lori Sanders displayed an array of wet satin looks with traditional patterns, sparkling sequin overlays, and deep reds and blues.

Freida Saylor presented a fiercely feminine collection of pinks, purples, and black skirts and dresses. The models wore lengthy, eye-catching traditionally inspired earrings to match their looks.

Chi Shipman displayed a unique line of three-piece sets with pants, shirts, and capes of black, purple, and blue. The models also sported fierce eye-makeup corresponding with their respective color schemes.

Malia Crowe-Skulski presented an array of strong, powerful looks from men’s street wear to women’s formal wear, with bold greens, blues, and black.

Kim Smith displayed a collection of looks inspired by the moon and its phases, with intricate patterning and cosmic colors of blue, pink, green, black and white.

Mary Thompson presented unique country-western styles with powerful greens, blues, and reds accenting all-black outlaw looks.

Deb West’s collection of dresses, skirts, and a memorable two-piece cape outfit, exhibited an array of colors and patterns from purple mountains, to blue florals, and hand-drawn art against a light sage green skirt for the final look.

Delaney Wildcatt, a debuting designer, presented three business casual power pieces with a bold, royal blue thematic color. The models sported traditional ribbons on modern looks, and perhaps most impressive was the beaded centerpiece Kananesgi (Spider) on the final blue jumpsuit.

Paula Wojtkowski presented patterned looks from men’s tracksuits to women’s formal dresses with traditional Cherokee black feather capes, each with a bold monochrome design from orange, to blue, green, yellow, and red.

Vendors included: Blythe Winchester, Jenn Wilson, Laura Walkingstick, Elvia Walkingstick, Monique Taylor, Mona Taylor, Ashley Sena, Lucy Dean Reed, Kevin Tafoya, Richard Saunooke, Amy Postoak, Hollie Stover, Lori Reed, Toby McCoy, Tara McCoy, Sharon McCoy, Jacob Long, Waylon Long, Zhana Michelle Long, Kari Holloway, Kristy Herron, Rodney Johnson, Louise Goings, Butch Goings, Lauren Goings, Ed Goings, Dorine Reed George, Letitia George, Bonnie Claxton, Erica Cheater, and Nelson Andrews.

The Kananesgi Art Show theme was “Feminine Roots.” A list of winners for the Art Show can be found here.