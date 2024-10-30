VOLLEYBALL: Lady Braves advance to 1A West Regional Championship

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – For the first time in school history, the Cherokee Lady Braves volleyball team will be competing for the title of NCHSAA 1A West Regional Champions. The (#1) Lady Braves defeated (#5) Cornerstone Charter Academy on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the Charles George Memorial Arena in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A State volleyball playoffs, propelling them to the west regional championship in historic fashion.

Securing the hard-fought victory in five sets (25-20, 25-16, 16-25, 18-25, 15-11), the Lady Braves bring their record to 25-1 (10-0 in conference play), which is also the best record in school history. The atmosphere was electric in Charles George Memorial Arena, with Braves fan Renee Cole leading chants throughout the match.

“To see the impact that these girls have had on Brave Nation. Who would’ve ever imagined seeing the arena filled the way it was and for the crowd to be so excited about volleyball? These girls are establishing a culture for years to come,” said Lady Braves Head Coach Pam Sumner Price.

The Lady Braves came out swinging with So. (#13) Joscelyn Stamper hammering the ball down for Cherokee to take the lead in the beginning of the first set. The first set (25-20) finished on a kill from Sr. (#6) Alexis Davis, setting the tone early for Cherokee.

The second set was a dominating set for Cherokee. Stamper came out with a kill for the first point of the second set, followed by a massive block on the outside by So. (#8) Daisee Fourkiller-Raby for the second point, and an ace by Stamper for the third point. Cherokee kept the energy rolling with kills from Davis and Sr. (#10) Kyla Moore, bringing the score to 7-0 and prompting a timeout call by Cornerstone Charter.

Cherokee continued to dominate with a series of kills from Stamper, Davis, and Sr. (#5) Kieran Wolfe, giving the second set (25-16) to the Lady Braves.

Cherokee dropped the third and fourth set to Cornerstone Charter as momentum started to slow. The fifth set would be a battle, but Cherokee did not back down.

“I am proud of the resilience of these girls to fight as a team! Even when we could’ve folded, they found a way to dig deep within themselves to play together and win together,” Coach Price said.

Cornerstone Charter led early in the fifth and final set to 15, but Cherokee trailed a point or two behind with back row attacks from Stamper and a pair of smart tips from Davis. Cherokee called a timeout with the score at 7-9. Stamper tallied two huge kills after the timeout. Cornerstone Charter called a timeout with the set at 12-11 after a back row attack from Stamper. Another back row attack from Stamper brought the score to 13-11. With another Cornerstone Charter timeout at 14-11, it was imperative that the Lady Braves secure the match point after the timeout. With a giant dig by Jr. (#4) Dvdaya Swimmer, a set to the outside by Fr. (#1) Lilly Lossiah, and a kill down the line from Fourkiller-Raby, the Lady Braves won the fourth-round game and made history in advancing to regionals.

The Lady Braves will face (#3) Polk Co. in the NCHSAA 1A West Regional Championship in Charles George Memorial Arena at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The winner will advance to the NCHSAA 1A State Championship.

(Note: Game statistics were unavailable by press time.)