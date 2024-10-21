LETTER: A thank you from a graduate

By JONAH B. LOSSIAH

This letter has taken a lot of time to consider. I’ll offer excuses later, because they’re no fun. I want to thank the Education Department from the Eastern Band of Cherokees for assisting me at not only reaching for but attaining my dreams. I decided a little over two years ago that in order to find a new level of growth and inner peace, that I needed to see the world. I thought calmly, anxiously, and nonstop about where that might be and why. For a thousand or so reasons that I can go into at another time, I chose higher education and the capital city of the Netherlands – Amsterdam. This month, I signed a little piece of paper that confirmed me as a ‘Master of Science’ in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Amsterdam.

I landed on that goal in June 2022. At the time I was working for the best Tribal newspaper in the country, the Cherokee One Feather, and I was as close to home as I had ever been. I had my house on the side of a mountain, I had love in my life. Still, I wanted to grow, and I wanted to see what I was capable of. Over the next six or seven months, I narrowed my vision. The University of Amsterdam as a school, urban planning as a focus. This is when layers upon layers of collaboration began. I wish in particular to highlight Brittany Beck, whose honesty and hard work made my degree and international education possible. Another person who was pivotal and who fought with and for me was Renissa McLaughlin. Everyone in the Education Department deserves to be applauded for fighting for the futures of our young people, and my story might empower someone that you don’t need to be leaving high school to chase your dreams.

Together we worked with the previous and current Principal Chief, Vice Chief, Tribal Council, and Education Committee to ensure that the concept and benefits of International Education were clear and understood. The power of leaving home, the challenge of new countries, and an opportunity to find someone new within yourself. Some could see what I did as a selfish venture, and I’m okay with that. To be honest, I was desperate for an example, a chance, and potentially an emotional mentor to be able achieve something like this. While there were plenty of voices to assist, someone needed to be the Guinea pig. Thankfully for me, being a test rodent entailed living and learning in one of the most beautiful and inspiring cities in Europe.

It wasn’t always sweet, and I miss my home every day. I won’t describe particular hardship, for that seems unnecessary at the moment. However, to say this is the hardest I’ve ever had to work to maintain, to survive as an individual I think would be fair. I am a different person now, as I was a year before I left and then again from when I began working for the Tribe in 2019. I have learned about myself, languages, government, humbleness, use of space – this was mostly accomplished without having to attend my study programme. Once in class, I was able to experience new perspectives in urban planning. Not only how cities and streets are conceived, but why and how to do it with something closer to equity. I studied planning from a culture that I think does it as good as anyone in the Western world, and I hope to bring what I can back one day.

For now, I am continuing to learn. I have lot more growth to realize and I am excited for the next steps. As I mentioned when I left, I have so much hope for our Tribe. I have hope for myself and my family. Hope was my rock when I left. While hope is still as strong as it as it should be, I have also learned more about love. Love in a place and defining home. Love in people, and how you can maintain that across an ocean. Love for ideas. If for whatever reason you are interested in more of my perspective about this journey, I will be offering a piece of mind in an upcoming commentary. Unfortunately, it will using the same twisted speech and whimsical style, so apologies in advance.

But a final return to thanks. Thank you again Brittany, Renissa, and everyone in the Education Department. Thank you to my Tribal leaders – past, current, and future – for believing in the aspirations and ideas of those desperate to learn. Thank you to the Cherokee One Feather for allowing me to become myself and for encouraging me to take this next step. Thank you to my parents and my siblings for endless support and love. Thank you to my friends to keeping me upright and crying and laughing with me all the way.