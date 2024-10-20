FOOTBALL: Braves move up in SMC with second consecutive shutout

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Braves (5-2) have moved into second place in the Smoky Mountain Conference following their second consecutive shutout in a row. The Braves defeated the Hayesville Yellow Jackets 22-0 at Ray Kinsland Stadium on the evening of Friday, Oct. 18 and sit in second place in the SMC behind Murphy (7-1).

The Braves shut out Andrews 27-0 the week before.

During Friday’s game against Hayesville, the Braves put up 232 total yards while holding the Yellow Jackets to 138. Jonathan Saylor, Braves junior quarterback, was 8 of 15 for 65 yards with 1 INT, and he carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards and 1 TD. Luke Smith, Braves senior running back, had 10 rushes for 60 yards and 1 TD, and Noah Watty, sophomore running back, carried the ball 9 times for 44 yards.

The game started out slowly for both teams. The first five possessions of the game had two punts by Cherokee and two punts by Hayesville and one set where the Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on downs.

The Braves broke the scoring open on their third possession of the game. After starting on their own 37-yard line, the Braves drove down into Hayesville territory. Saylor ran it in for a 4-yard touchdown with 48.3 seconds left in the half. Tayvin Bark added the extra point, and Cherokee led 7-0 at halftime.

Hayesville turned the ball over on downs on its first possession of the second half, and Cherokee gave the ball right back on an interception on the following play.

On the next play, Cherokee’s Kingston Welch intercepted a Hayesville pass and the Braves set up shop at their own 28-yard line. They were unable to move the ball and were forced to punt.

Several possessions later, Hayesville found themselves backed up near their own goal line and fumbled in the end zone. That fumble was recovered by Cherokee’s Emiliano Garcia for a touchdown. Cherokee converted the two-point conversion on a fake kick pass from Bark to Smith, and the Braves led 15-0 with 23.2 seconds left in the third quarter.

Following another Hayesville punt on their next possession, Cherokee started in great field position at the Yellow Jackets 35-yard line. Eight plays later, Smith punched it into the end zone from the 1-yard line. Bark added the extra point, and Cherokee led 22-0 with 7:03 left in the game.

Hayesville turned the ball over on downs on its next possession. Cherokee got the ball on their own 29-yard line and with three first downs were able to run out the clock for the win.

Defensive statistics were not available to the One Feather by press time.

The Braves host Swain Co. at Ray Kinsland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.