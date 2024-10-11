Update on Great Smoky Mountains National Park following Hurricane Helene 

The park is open; Balsam Mountain, Big Creek and Cataloochee Valley areas remain closed

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service continues to assess conditions and address damage following the impacts from Hurricane Helene in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The park experienced substantial damage particularly in North Carolina, including Balsam Mountain, Big Creek and Cataloochee Valley.

Within the park, the Cataloochee Valley saw the most significant impacts from Hurricane Helene and will be closed until further notice as staff address damage. Flooding from Rough Fork Creek washed out several roads in the valley. Upper Cataloochee Valley Road saw the worst damage and is not drivable. Various levels of erosion and flooding impacted all trails in Cataloochee Valley and nearly all footlog bridges in the area were washed away during the storm. Cataloochee Valley also experienced fallen trees, flooding at campsites and damaged power lines. There were impacts to historic buildings, particularly the Caldwell Barn, which park staff are currently working to stabilize.

The Balsam Mountain and Big Creek areas are also currently closed until further notice due to storm damage and safety concerns.

Most trails on the Tennessee side of the park are open; several trails on the North Carolina side are closed . The park continues to assess the trails on the eastern end of the park to find the western edge of the damage in the backcountry. Examples of trails that were severely impacted include Big Creek Trail, which saw damage throughout its length and lost a 70-foot steel bridge and its abutments. Gunter Fork Trail experienced a landslide that took out 100 feet of trail.

While there has been some significant damage in the eastern area of the park, many miles of trails in western sections of the park have low impacts and few downed trees. Visitors planning to hike in the Smokies are encouraged (as always) to check the park website and/or talk to staff in visitor centers or the backcountry office about current trail conditions.

Most park roads are open with a few exceptions including Foothills Parkway East, Lakeview Drive, roads in Cataloochee Valley, roads in Balsam Mountain area and Parsons Branch Road (visitors should check the park map ). US441/Newfound Gap Road is open 24 hours a day. Commercial vehicles are prohibited in the park, with the exception of the Spur.

All park visitor centers and most park facilities are open. All Tennessee park campgrounds are currently open. North Carolina campgrounds are currently closed, and park staff continue to assess for when they can be safely opened.