Blaize Isaiah Chickaway, born to Isaiah Chickaway and Jolie Locust-Pheasant on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, passed away on Oct. 9, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Ivy Locust; and uncles, Spencer Locust, Leland Locust, and Rayden Locust.

Blaize is preceded by his uncle, Brandon Charles Pheasant Jr.

A private graveside service will be held by the family.