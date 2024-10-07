EBCI becomes central donation, relief hub to support regional recovery efforts

Submitted by Office of Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks

CHEROKEE, N.C. — In the aftermath of the recent devastation across western North Carolina, Cherokee, N.C. has emerged as a critical hub for recovery and re-supply operations. While the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) was fortunate to avoid the storm’s most severe impacts, the tribe is now taking a leadership role in supporting neighboring communities through a coordinated relief initiative.

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks expressed the tribe’s commitment to assisting those affected, stating, “We are fully committed to supporting our neighbors in need. In times of crisis, it’s important that we come together and offer our help. This embodies our cultural principle of Gadugi—all of us together, helping one another.”

The tribe has established several donation sites across the Qualla Boundary where community members, local businesses, and organizations can contribute essential supplies such as non-perishable food, bottled water, clothing, blankets, hygiene products, and other necessities. These donations are being carefully sorted and distributed to the areas most affected by the storm across western North Carolina.

Additionally, tribal members have volunteered to support these efforts by delivering aid and helping those in need to rebuild and recover. From gathering resources to assisting in cleanup operations, Gadugi is on full display as the EBCI stands shoulder to shoulder with their neighbors during this challenging time.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks emphasized the importance of community resilience and unity, saying, “We know that recovery will take time, but we are determined to do everything we can to assist our neighbors. Our people have always come together in times of hardship, and this is no different. We are stronger when we stand together.”

Donation sites will remain open throughout the relief effort for those wishing to contribute, and volunteers are always welcome to assist with ongoing recovery efforts. This initiative, led by the EBCI, underscores the tribe’s dedication to serving its members and extending support to the broader region in times of crisis.

To request a donation, use the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/ZV58nnv0LC to submit a request. To donate, contact Melah Perkins, Constituent Services Representative for the Office of the Principal Chief, at melaperk@ebci-nsn.gov.

To streamline donations and ensure supplies reach those in need, the main distribution site for donation drop-offs is the EBCI Tribal Food Distribution Center at 2260 Old Mission Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719.